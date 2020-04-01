J.T. Canucks Miller wants a "fair season,quot; if NHL returns

When the NHL season ended on March 12, the Vancouver Canucks were close to achieving something the franchise had not seen in five years: a playoff game.

Yes, technically they are looking out, with one fewer regulation win than the Predators, who are eighth in the Western Conference but have a clear shot at sneaking in the postseason; six of his remaining 13 games are against lower teams in the standings.

"I think the frustrating part is that our team was really coming together, we are learning a lot from each other," said J.T. Miller said in a video call with reporters on Wednesday. "We established an identity and we're going to be right in the last three weeks of the season, and it just sucks that we did a lot of good things to get to where we are now, and there it goes to be an exciting finale."

When that happens, or even if it will happen, no one knows. As Miller noted, "I don't think anybody wants to play in the summer," but that's obviously on the table. Only twice in NHL history has the Stanley Cup not been awarded: in 2005 amid a lockout, and in 1919 due to another pandemic, the Spanish flu.

If the NHL resumed the 2019-20 season, Miller just wants an opportunity.

"I am sure there are some teams that would respond differently, but from our point of view, we want it to be fair," he said. "Obviously we are one of the bubble teams right now, so every point is going to matter and I think it is going to matter who we play with. I know we play a lot of opponents on the stage, whether it's Vegas or Calgary or Phoenix, a couple (of) times that they are within a few points.

"I want a fair season."

While Canucks fans haven't seen the playoffs in a long time, the postseason is an old hat for Miller. The eight-year veteran has played in each of the last six postseasons, with deep careers as a member of the New York Rangers (2014 Stanley Cup Final, 2015 Eastern Conference Finals) and Tampa Bay Lightning (finals of the Eastern Conference 2018). With all that experience, and after learning from some of the game's strongest leaders, Miller, 27, has grown into a strong locker room presence on a team with a mix of young and old players.

"I really want to win and I'm trying to make that a number one priority for many of the younger guys," he said. "When you're young, it's hard to put aside your personal success or personal affairs for the best half of the team and I think when you put a first-team mindset in your game plan, and I think everyone buys on that." "The will to win always seems to increase and when we played like that we have been a very effective team."

The East Palestine, Ohio native was having a career year for the Canucks after being acquired from Lightning last June. He ranked very well in the top six for the team and had 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games. It doesn't hurt that he plays alongside Elias Pettersson, one of the NHL's young stars.

"We like to make plays and find the fine line to make the extra play or get rid of the disc or shoot the disc, I think we thought similarly on those lines," Miller said. "I learned a lot from him this year, watching him in practice and in games, where his head is and where his eyes are, and where he hands over the disc or shoots the disc. He is very impressive. It makes it very easy to play with him, I told him that from day one and when we play on each other's strengths, I think that's when we have most of our success. "

These have been an interesting 12 months for Miller. This time last year, he was on a Lightning team that many hoped to win the Stanley Cup, only to be swept in the first round. Then it was changed and since then it has put together its best season. However, nothing could have prepared him and his teammates to go to dinner on March 11 in Arizona and then postpone the game, and the season, the following day.

"I really couldn't believe what was happening," he said from his Vancouver home.

"The whole situation … it seems like the world closed for X amount of time and it's a very strange thing."