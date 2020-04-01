J. Cole, The Weeknd and Drake FaceTimed An 11-year-old fan dying of cancer

Positive TSR Images: An 11-year-old boy from Virginia was able to meet some of his heroes in his final days of battling cancer, and his family couldn't be more grateful.

The fan, whose name is Elijah, received FaceTime calls from J. Cole, The Weeknd, and Drake, three of his favorite artists.

"In the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resistance," Elijah's cousin Michael Watson II said in an Instagram post. "Elijah's physical fight is now complete as he transitioned to heaven on Friday."

"He did not leave this world without knowing how much they loved him," Watson wrote. "Last weekend, Elijah got to,quot; meet "3 of his favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake. Incredibly grateful to these 3 superhumans who care so much about my family during this time. We will hold on to these moments. forever ".

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Elijah family at this time.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh