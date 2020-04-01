It's April Fool's Day, so a K-Pop star launched a coronavirus prank

For most people, the coronavirus is no laughing matter. But the Korean star known as Jaejoong of K-pop group JYJ decided to pretend to have the virus on Wednesday in a failed attempt at an April Fool's Day prank.

He made the claim on his Instagram account, which had nearly two million followers, and his legions of fans reacted with surprise and concern.

%MINIFYHTMLc0a384f04bde691ca7de77a8e01ab4bc11% %MINIFYHTMLc0a384f04bde691ca7de77a8e01ab4bc12%

Social networks lit up with expressions of support. The media and K-pop fan sites immediately covered the announcement. Jaejoong would have been among the biggest infected celebrities. South Korea was an early hotspot for the virus and had 9,887 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, including 165 deaths.