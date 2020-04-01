It's April Fool's Day, so a K-Pop star launched a coronavirus prank

For most people, the coronavirus is no laughing matter. But the Korean star known as Jaejoong of K-pop group JYJ decided to pretend to have the virus on Wednesday in a failed attempt at an April Fool's Day prank.
He made the claim on his Instagram account, which had nearly two million followers, and his legions of fans reacted with surprise and concern.
Social networks lit up with expressions of support. The media and K-pop fan sites immediately covered the announcement. Jaejoong would have been among the biggest infected celebrities. South Korea was an early hotspot for the virus and had 9,887 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, including 165 deaths.
Then he confessed to the joke less than an hour later. The support of his fans was quickly replaced by widespread anger.
"How can you make a joke like this when the situation right now is so dire?" A fan replied on Instagram. "It is really disappointing."
Hours after the deluge of criticism, he deactivated the account.
Across the globe, Celebrities, athletes, and public figures have humanized the dreadful number of the virus by announcing that they have been infected, making it closer to the home of many of its admirers. Figures like actor Tom Hanks, basketball player Kevin Durant and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain have shared their experiences.
In the original post on Wednesday afternoon, Jaejoong, real name Kim Jae-joong, seemed to be following that path, writing that he had been hospitalized and that he "regretted those who may have been infected by me."
"It was because I lived carelessly, without taking into account all the precautions provided by the government and those around me," he wrote.
In his follow-up post revealing the joke, he said he would "accept all the punishments he would receive for this post."
"This prank was too much to be considered a simple April Fool's Day prank, but many people expressed concern about me during that short period of time," he said.
Her label, C-JeS Entertainment, told the news website Allkpop "just found the post now. We will check the matter.
Governments around the world are concerned that April Fool's Day may lead to more misinformation about the virus, as health authorities around the world have struggled to contain what they have called an "infodemic."
Police in Thailand warned that anyone who spreads false information about the coronavirus on April Fool's Day could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $ 3,000, according to The Bangkok Post.
Government officials in Taiwan, India, and Germany made similar warnings.
South Korean authorities have said misinformation related to the virus would be subject to laws on obstruction of official duties and defamation, according to The Korea Herald.
It was not immediately clear how or if that would apply to the pop star.
Su-Hyun Lee contributed reporting.
