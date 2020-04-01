IT company: Indian IT spending ready for slowdown, growth targets met: Report – Latest news

The Indian IT industry will experience a slowdown in terms of discretionary IT spending, contract renewals and new agreements signed as companies recalibrate for cost structure in the coming months, an IDC report said on Wednesday.

According to Sharath Srinivasamurthy, Director of Research, Business Solutions and ICT Practices, IDC India, the real impact of COVID-19 on the Indian market will be evident in mid-2020.

"Executions of existing projects have also been affected due to current travel restrictions. IT providers will be forced to consider their growth targets for the rest of the year as the impact will become evident in the coming quarters," Srinivasamurthy said in a statement. statement.

%MINIFYHTMLf3cb8239e145d5aae00c7cd651ff40d911% %MINIFYHTMLf3cb8239e145d5aae00c7cd651ff40d912%

On the other hand, the global health crisis has given IT providers the opportunity to test their resilience in business continuity, remote connectivity, and security by seeking innovative ways to serve their customers.

"Businesses are looking for IT providers to control them in the crisis hour," said Srinivasamurthy.

Overall, growth in global IT spending is expected to slow by 3-4 percent by the end of this year, considering the & # 39; pessimistic scenario & # 39; due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).

The impact could be even more profound as the spread appears to span many countries beyond China.

However, the adoption of collaborative applications, security solutions, Big Data and AI is slated to see an increase in the coming days.

"It has also given IT providers an opportunity to test some 'Future of Work' concepts and some of them could become mainstream as dust settles," the IDC report said. .

While working from home is not a new concept for Indian companies, it is certainly a testing time to see success on this scale.

Companies are also exploring ways to work together that leverage conversations, meetings and assets across platforms with employees working remotely from wherever they are to better serve customers and ensure business continuity, the report notes. .

IT providers are working with customers to obtain special approvals and SLA (service level agreement) vacations, where necessary, for employees to connect remotely and continue to provide services, especially in supporting IT systems mission critical.

"IT providers should consider offering incentives on existing contract extensions and also engaging in business continuity and cloud disaster recovery conversations," the report suggested.

IT providers must also monitor emerging AI use cases for disease detection, monitoring and prevention.

