Is Malawi an & # 39; African exception & # 39 ;? The | Africa

The past 10 months have been momentous for Malawi. After a series of protests against what many have perceived as a flawed presidential election, on February 3 the constitutional court annulled the results of the May 2019 vote due to "serious irregularities,quot; and ordered other elections to be held within 150 days.

Peter Mutharika, the incumbent president, rejected the ruling and called it "a serious judicial error." There will be a hearing of an appeal case by the Supreme Court starting April 15, but new elections will continue regardless of the outcome of the appeal case. Currently, no date has been set as Mutharika refuses to sign a new electoral bill that was prepared based on the court's decision.

Meanwhile, parliament ruled that members of the Malawi Electoral Commission, which oversaw the May 2019 vote, were incompetent and recommended their removal.

The challenge to Malawi's institutions and their insistence on protecting the democratic procedure in the country have surprised many observers.

Amid growing dictatorial trends among southern African countries and a continuing trend among African presidents to ignore the constitutions and try to abolish barriers to reelection, Malawi seems to stand out.

So has Malawi become an "African exception,quot;, as some observers have claimed? And what is behind your current political crisis?

Much has been written about Malawi after the landmark court ruling, including the inevitable comparisons with other African countries. In fact, the case of Malawi may seem unique, as the judiciary and the military have resisted executive pressure and have handled matters of public interest fairly. But for the Malawi context, it is unprecedented.

Since Kamuzu Banda, the dictator who ruled Malawi for 30 years, accepted defeat in the 1994 general election, the country has witnessed four power transitions, including in 2012 when President Bingu wa Mutharika, Peter's brother, died in office and his vice president, Joyce Banda, took over.

Malawi has also managed to overcome presidents' attempts to hold on to power against the rule of law. In 2002, President Bakili Muluzi attempted to amend the constitution to run for a third term, but parliament rejected his proposal.

Banda's inauguration of the presidency was not easy either. A group of ruling party members, including Peter Mutharika, attempted to block his oath with the help of various lawyers and prosecutors, but the plot did not work.

In 2014, Banda herself attempted to cancel an election after losing to Mutharika, but her actions were deemed unconstitutional. After the High Court ordered the electoral commission to publish the results, Banda acknowledged defeat.

In fact, over the past quarter century, Malawi's institutions have resisted quite a few attacks from the executive branch. Members of the judiciary and the army have carried out their duties with professionalism and commitment to the constitutional order in the country, despite the threat of being removed by the presidency.

They have also protected each other. In the days leading up to the February 3 court ruling, it was heavily armed military personnel who provided security for the five judges.

For these reasons, it is not surprising that the judiciary and the military have remained firm in recent months.

Similarly, the military has been protecting protesters during its protests from excess police force, challenging the common stereotype of the African military crushing protesters and propping up unpopular leaders.

On March 18, Mutharika fired and replaced military commander Vincent Nundwe, which may suggest that the president was not satisfied with his decision to protect protesters.

But over the past two and a half decades, there were also times when it seemed to some observers that Malawi's democracy was on the verge of collapse. In 2001, just five years after the country's first free elections, online media Malawi Digest declared the "demise of democracy,quot; in the country, describing several violations of Malawi's parliament, including the cancellation of constitutional clauses without the due process and the rejection of judicial sentences. .

Ten years later, Amnesty International released a report entitled Malawii & # 39; s Democracy Continues to Unravel. The document listed several violations committed by the Bingu wa Mutharika presidency, including the murder of protesters, restrictions on human rights and attacks against rights groups and activists. The report also mentions that the British ambassador was expelled for calling the president "autocratic,quot;.

Today, the media celebrate the country as an "African exception,quot; and the court ruling as a "historic moment." But the truth is that there is nothing extraordinary about what has been happening in Malawi given its recent past. And it is not the only African country where the courts have challenged the executive.

Furthermore, what the Malawi experience shows is that democratic development is far from being a straight path. Therefore, trying to frame it within a pattern or to exceptionalize it is useless. In other words, there is no "African model,quot; or "African exception,quot;. Each country in Africa, as well as the rest of the world, is walking its own path, influenced by local histories, socioeconomic realities, and geopolitical dynamics. Africa is not a country, after all.

At this point, it is still unclear if there is a reason to celebrate in Malawi. The President continues to defy the court order, and the impending outbreak of COVID-19 will likely derail the process to prepare for a new election.

The protests cannot continue as the presidency has declared a state of national disaster and has banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, even though the country has yet to register any cases. Mutharika, who is 79, was last seen in public on March 8 and now appears to have withdrawn from public appearances, possibly out of concern for his own health.

Before the outbreak, there was a strong feeling of general cleanliness and that Malawi was heading in the right direction. Hopefully, it will stay on track even after the epidemic passes.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.