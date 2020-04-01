Is Gwyneth Paltrow begging people to watch the Goop Lab on Netflix as cancellation fears increase?

%MINIFYHTML35717ac15db6a184a446c885b3f67c5711% %MINIFYHTML35717ac15db6a184a446c885b3f67c5712%

Gwyneth Paltrow begs people to watch her Netflix series? Goop's laboratory as cancellation fears increase? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the April 6, 2020 issue of the National Enquirer. On January 24, 2020, Goop's laboratory It premiered on Netflix and has had terrible reviews. The entire series has an IMDB score of 2.4 and Rotten Tomatoes gave it just 31 percent. Gwyneth may be married to one of the greatest writers, directors, and producers in television history, Brad Falchuk, but that is not enough to save her reputation for tremendous success with Goop's laboratory. It may not come as a surprise due to the amount of criticism and controversy that Gwyneth stirs with her Goop products.

Frequently accused of promoting the science of quackery and making health claims and claims without scientific evidence to back it up, many concerned viewers are speaking on social media saying they are surprised that Netflix has given Gwyenth a platform for their controversial products.

According to the report, Gwyneth is desperate to save her failed show and begs her famous friends to watch it or even stream it so she can watch it.

Speaking to a source who decided to remain anonymous, the source stated the following to the magazine.

"Gwyneth thought the show would help give the brand legitimacy, but it only drew even more criticism. She is desperate to save it. She is literally asking all the stars she knows to publicly support the show and air it to increase their numbers, including if they just leave their televisions on auto play and they don't actually see it. "

Gwyneth Paltrow has not spoken publicly about the report nor has she made any public requests for people to see it, other than just promoting the show on their social media accounts.

You can see the official preview of The Goop Lab in the following video player.

At this point, it doesn't seem like Netflix is ​​going to renew the series as its numbers are terribly low. The source also told the publication that Gwyneth Paltrow is desperate for renewal and has recruited everyone on her team to make it her goal to save the show.

The source also said that he feels that if the show is canceled it will be bad publicity for his Goop brand and that he cannot afford more bad press.

What do you think about the report? You've seen Goop's laboratory with Gwyneth Paltrow? What did you think of the show?



