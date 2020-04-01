Irvine's Top 3 Convenience Stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best stores of its kind in Irvine, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places. Read on for a summary.
April is the largest month of the year for consumer spending on fast-service food and beverage businesses across the Irvine area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps businesses Companies find free commercial advertising. Estimated daily customers in the Irvine area fast-service food and beverage businesses grew to 58 per business in April last year, 9% above the average for the rest of the year.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.
1. Villa Market
Topping the list is the Business District Villa Market, on a 7020 grant. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the deli is also the highest-rated convenience store in town.
2. Rite Aid
Next up is the Rite Aid from the Irvine Health and Science Complex, a member of the chain at 8509 Irvine Center Drive. It's another top pick, as Yelpers gives the pharmacy and convenience store four stars out of 32 reviews.
3. Village Market & Cafe
Last but not least, Village Market & Cafe, a convenience store offering coffee, tea, sandwiches, and more. It's another option, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 310 Gitano, Suite 20, to see for yourself.