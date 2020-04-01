– Looking to explore the best convenience stores in town?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best stores of its kind in Irvine, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places. Read on for a summary.

April is the largest month of the year for consumer spending on fast-service food and beverage businesses across the Irvine area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps businesses Companies find free commercial advertising. Estimated daily customers in the Irvine area fast-service food and beverage businesses grew to 58 per business in April last year, 9% above the average for the rest of the year.

1. Villa Market

Topping the list is the Business District Villa Market, on a 7020 grant. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the deli is also the highest-rated convenience store in town.

2. Rite Aid

Next up is the Rite Aid from the Irvine Health and Science Complex, a member of the chain at 8509 Irvine Center Drive. It's another top pick, as Yelpers gives the pharmacy and convenience store four stars out of 32 reviews.

3. Village Market & Cafe

Last but not least, Village Market & Cafe, a convenience store offering coffee, tea, sandwiches, and more. It's another option, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 310 Gitano, Suite 20, to see for yourself.