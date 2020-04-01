Iran Warns United States After Deployment of Patriot Missiles in Iraq | USA News

Iran has warned the United States that it is leading the Middle East to disaster amid the coronavirus pandemic after reports that Patriot air defense missiles were deployed in Iraq.

Washington had been in talks with Baghdad about the proposed deployment since January, but it was not immediately clear whether it obtained its approval or not. Iran, which has a strong influence on its western neighbor, said no.

The deployment of the United States goes "against the official position of the Iraqi government, parliament and the people," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry. on Wednesday.

He called for the "war during the coronavirus outbreak,quot; to stop and warned that US military activities in the region could lead to "instability and disaster."

Iran is in the midst of one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks with more than 3,000 deaths. The death toll in the United States has now exceeded that of Iran, exceeding 4,000.

US forces must "respect the wishes of the Iraqi people and government and leave the country," added the Iranian foreign ministry.

"The United States is moving defensive systems to Iraq to protect Iraqi, coalition and American service members from a variety of air threats seen at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Robertson. Al Jazeera.

"It is important to note that repeated attacks on Iraqi bases, which violate Iraqi sovereignty, have killed and wounded members of the Iraqi services, the coalition and the United States. The establishment of ground air defenses in Iraq continues , but for operational security reasons, we are not providing status updates as those systems go online. The Iraqi Government is well aware of our collective need to protect the air defense of service members within Iraq, and We continue to coordinate closely with our Iraqi counterparts. "

The Patriot is Washington's main anti-missile system.

Its deployment to Iraq comes after a series of rocket attacks and other attacks on bases and other facilities used by US personnel that Washington attributed to either Tehran-backed Shiite militias or Tehran itself.

One of the Patriot batteries was delivered to Ain al-Assad in western Iraq last week and is now being assembled, a US defense official and an Iraqi military source said.

Ain al-Assad was hit in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack in January after Washington killed Tehran's foreign chief of operations, General Qasem Soleimani, in a drone attack outside Baghdad airport.

A second battery was deployed at a base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq.

Two more are still in Kuwait, where Washington has back bases for its operations in Iraq, the US official said.

Former head of the United States Central Command, Admiral William Fallon, told Al Jazeera that the United States is deploying the missiles to protect its forces in Iraq.

Fallon called the Iranian reaction "expected rhetoric from Tehran,quot;.

"The United States measure is intended to protect the remaining US troops in Iraq," especially after the bombardment of the Iraqi bases where the US troops were stationed.

Fallon said US troops will stay in Iraq "to provide stability in small amounts as is reasonable to do that."

Iraqi leaders have resisted the US deployment of the advanced weapons system for fear it will anger Iran and further escalate tensions among its main allies.

On Monday, Iraqi Acting Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned against any "offensive military action without the approval of the Iraqi government." He did not specifically mention the deployment of Patriot.

Iran's president said on Wednesday that the United States had missed the opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, although he said the sanctions had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection.

"It was a great opportunity for the Americans to apologize … and lift the unfair and unjust sanctions against Iran," Hassan Rouhani said at a television cabinet meeting.

"The sanctions have not hampered our efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak."

Iran reported 138 additional deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 3,036, a health official said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted that the United States could ease the crippling U.S. sanctions against Iran to aid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Pompeo did not give a specific indication of how or when the United States would, he told reporters that humanitarian and medical supplies are exempt from sanctions that Washington re-imposed on Tehran after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal. of Iran with world powers in 2018.

Additional reports from Ali Younes