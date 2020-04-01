IPhone 9 could launch the same day as the OnePlus 8 Pro – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf1932ff5c2ceae37fa173af95bfc204711% %MINIFYHTMLf1932ff5c2ceae37fa173af95bfc204712%

Apple's iPhone 9 could be unveiled on April 14, the same day the OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch.

An expert claims that Apple is considering that particular date to mess with the Chinese smartphone maker.

The iPhone 9 release date could be April 24, according to the report.

The official reveal of the iPhone 9, also known as the iPhone SE 2, is likely days away. But regardless of what Apple calls it, the affordable phone will certainly be popular with buyers, given the rumors. reclaimed. The phone will have the same design that Apple used for every phone from iPhone 6 to iPhone 8, which means that Touch ID support is heavily present in the picture. But iPhone 9 will also feature the same A13 chip that powers iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

However, the best thing about the iPhone 9 could be the price, especially given the looming economic crisis. The iPhone 9 is rumored to cost $ 399 when launched. And the arrival of the phone seems imminent. We already saw leaked accessories for the phone that hit the stores, as well as references to the new device in the code for iOS 13.4.5 beta. Now, insider information with an excellent track record claims Apple will launch the phone next week … exactly the same day the OnePlus 8 Pro is supposed to stop working.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal life everywhere. Little by little, everything had to be put on hold, since social distancing is a great weapon against the new coronavirus and its ability to spread. Everything related to any type of meeting of people was canceled. Big tech shows like MWC and Google I / O, sporting events like the Summer Olympics and Euro 2020, and movie releases were canceled or delayed.

Apple also presumably decided to cancel an event in late March that was never announced. That's where the iPhone 9 and other devices should have been revealed. Apple went ahead with the launch of some products, as we saw that the 2020 updates of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air went on sale a few weeks ago. The iPhone 9 was delayed until the summer or fall, as Apple needed more time to assess the impact of the pandemic.

All of these events were broadcast by YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has had an excellent track record in recent months. For example, it was the first to provide the correct pricing structure for the Galaxy S20 a few months ago.

In a new episode of Front Page TechProsser said Apple is now considering launching the iPhone 9 next week. April 15 is a possible release date, but Apple is also looking at April 14. This is where things get interesting, as Prosser says his sources told him that Apple could choose April 14 only to mess with OnePlus.

Oneplus has announced which will present the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Why would Apple do any of this? Prosser says it's mean, but the reality is that it's just business. The mobile business is highly competitive during normal times, and that competition will only get fiercer during a pandemic.

Smartphone sales have plummeted and everyone has been affected in the process. Sales of the Galaxy S20 have not been fabulous, and Samsung has just launched a massive promotion that effectively cuts the price of the phone by 50%. Samsung made its move just before Apple and OnePlus had a chance to introduce their new products.

As for the rivalry between Apple and OnePlus, fans on both sides will recall that Apple made a similar move before. The OnePlus 6T event was supposed to take place on October 30, but then Apple announced a press conference of its own for the same date. The Chinese smartphone maker could have gone ahead with the program as originally planned, but ultimately decided to bring the launch to October 29.

This time, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 through a press release, while OnePlus will stream the OnePlus 8 event online. The iPhone 9 is expected to ship on April 24, YouTuber said. There is no release date for OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 at this time.