Inside the Huddle: Expanded NFL Playoffs and Franchise Status | NFL news

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold react to the expansion of the NFL playoffs to 14 teams in the latest edition of Inside the Huddle.

%MINIFYHTML3470362e87f6d9e96b593de0d9cc545d11% %MINIFYHTML3470362e87f6d9e96b593de0d9cc545d12%

The boys discuss the changes in the postseason period and continue their State of the Franchise series with a look at the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars and the loaded but underperforming Cleveland Browns.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you up-to-date with all the off-season news and storylines, including Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL