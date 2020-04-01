India's plan to modernize New Delhi raises heritage concerns | Asia

A three-kilometer (two-mile) stretch in New Delhi featuring some of India's most iconic landmarks will be rebuilt, infuriating historians and conservationists who say the move will rob the country of its heritage and valuable public space.

Federal authorities said last month they would change the land use for the 86-acre (35-hectare) area that includes the House of Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan (the presidential palace) and the India Gate war memorial to "government use,quot; of recreation and public facilities.

Conservationists fear the Central Vista redevelopment project will be calculated it is estimated to cost 200 billion rupees ($ 2.6 billion) will destroy the history and character of the area, which also has one of the largest public spaces in a city of more than 20 million people.

"Central Vista is important to historical, lived and architectural heritage. Equally important, it is an area of ​​public use for tourists and residents, and a green area," said Kanchi Kohli, principal investigator at the Policy Research Center.

"The remodel represents a form of & # 39; government expansion & # 39; where powerful offices take over the urban space with little concern for planning or socio-ecological consequences," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in comments emailed.

In India, as in many countries, rapid urbanization is putting increased pressure on governments to build office blocks and rail networks, leading to the destruction of old buildings and traditional markets.

Cities risk losing not only their history and heritage, but also the traditional knowledge that is key to promoting inclusion, sustainability and resilience, according to urban experts.

The Central Vista project, to be completed in 2024, envisions modern buildings to replace centuries-old structures that are as familiar to many Indians as the Taj Mahal.

The Central Department of Public Works, which oversees the project, said in its redevelopment proposal that the area currently suffers from inadequate space and infrastructure.

The area lacks basic facilities, amenities, and parking, which "leads to congestion and gives a bad public perception," the proposal said.

So there is a need for an upgrade. "

& # 39; Losing heritage through modernization & # 39;

New Delhi was established as the capital of the Indian Empire in 1911 when colonial British rulers moved the capital of the eastern city of Calcutta, now called Calcutta.

Architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker planned the city's central administrative area, retaining a third of the area for open space, including wide lawns that draw crowds of residents, tourists, and vendors year-round.

Rajpath Boulevard (King & # 39; s Way) connects the iconic India Gate with Rashtrapati Bhavan and is the site of annual Republic Day celebrations with large exhibits of the armed forces and a parade of colorful floats from each state .

The Central Vista is an amalgamation of traditions from across India: the distinctive circular design of the House of Parliament; the red and beige sandstone of Mughal architecture; and the Rashtrapati Bhavan dome inspired by a stone Buddhist monument.

"The historical significance of Central Vista lies in its architecture, urban planning and politics," said Swapna Liddle, historian of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

"Its history is the history of India," he said.

That does not mean that "it must be frozen in time," he added, noting that several buildings have been upgraded to add services such as air conditioning and internet cables.

"More can be done, as long as our starting point is the will to preserve and extend the life and use of existing buildings," Liddle said.

"Losing wealth through modernization is not inevitable, but it requires careful choices. The decision on what should go and what should stay, and what should replace the things that are removed,quot; must involve a group of experts, he said.

Inheritance vs modernity

The question of preserving heritage or modernizing is being debated not only in New Delhi, but in cities around the world.

According to United Nations estimates, nearly 70 percent of the world's population will live in urban areas by 2050, and governments around the world are struggling to find space to accommodate an increasing number of city dwellers.

"Land is a scarce resource, but heritage is even more valuable as it cannot be claimed or rebuilt," said Anuj Srivastava, an architect who has filed a petition against the Central Vista project that is pending in the superior court of the nation.

Few details of the Central Vista project have been released, and although several buildings are protected by property laws, these guidelines have often been watered down or ignored in the past, he said.

A spokesman for the Central Department of Public Works did not respond to requests for comment.

The project needs a detailed study, including evaluations of its effect on heritage, the environment and traffic, as well as the possible consequences of housing some 70,000 government workers in a small area, Srivastava said.

"Heritage prevents the world from using adaptive reuse principles for changing requirements," he said, referring to the practice of reusing buildings for new uses while preserving their historical characteristics.

"The Central View should follow these principles, and in no case should open spaces intended for public use be appropriate for government buildings and residences," he said.

The timing of the land use change notification, amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 1,200 and killed more than 30 in India, has also angered opposition lawmakers.

Last week, Shashi Tharoor, a member of the opposition Congress party, said in a tweet that the money earmarked for the project must be used to tackle the pandemic, which has devastated the country's poor communities.

"Large spending on buildings at this time of crisis is a luxury that can be postponed," he said.