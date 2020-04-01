Indian producer Vikram Malhotra on local impact – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c11% %MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c12%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, imposed a national blockade last week as it desperately struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Film and television production had already stopped on March 19, and the country's cinemas, which are hugely popular and vital to local communities, are closed. The emergency measures will last at least 21 days.

%MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c13% %MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c14% Related story %MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c15% %MINIFYHTML44a3ae7612ee783a504f67202f1fdd8c16% The empire's last season is interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic; Final Finale Series on Fox

Like much of the rest of the world, it is a haunting and worrying time for those working in the entertainment industry. To get a local perspective, we called Vikram Malhotra, the former executive of Balaji Motion Pictures and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, who through his banner Abundantia Entertainment has become a highly successful local producer for big and small screens.

With credits ranging from successful local features like Wasseypur gangs Y Kahaani, to the original Amazon series Breatheand local versions of American properties like India Chef Remake, Malhotra has had extensive experience in his ten year career. It tells us why cinema is the "lifeblood" of India (alongside cricket), how it is trying to weather this storm by employing closet writers, and how the broadcast opportunity in India could flourish during the shutdown.

DEADLINE: How has this crisis affected the industry in India?

VIKRAM MALHOTRA: It is an experience that we are not used to and it has been stressful. To add context, the movies run in the blood of this nation, along with cricket; They are the umbilical cords of the masses. We have seen floods, riots, terrorist attacks, but things have always returned to normal. Films have always been the number one community activity for this nation, and in times of financial crisis, it has been business that has escaped reality and has always been consistent.

This is the first time in my 45 years on this planet, and 10 years in this business, that I have seen the Indian masses deprived of going to the theater for such a long period. That is causing a certain amount of anxiety. On the commercial side, exhibitors are not used to long periods of closure. Producers are not used to not spending long periods of work. This is awakening to a new experience and that adds to concerns about where this is going.

DEADLINE: How does the situation where you are feel?

MALHOTRA I have a mixed reaction to this storm. It is uncertain and there is much apprehension around us and within us in terms of how all this will unfold. I live in the state of Maharashtra, which is home to media and entertainment businesses in India, the capital Mumbai is our LA as well as our central government. The state was very proactive about the shutdown. This is not a block, it is a curfew.

& # 39; Breathe & # 39;

Amazon / Abundantia Entertainment



We are sure that it is not spreading as it is in other parts of the world, but at the same time it is in the coming days when it will reach a broader level. We are happy with the way the blockade is imposed, but the uncertainty and magnitude of the damage it is doing commercially worries us.

DEADLINE: Theaters began to close on March 11. They are so key to Indian culture, is the government stepping in to support them?

MALHOTRA The rescue packages for our country are just beginning to emerge. Nothing is offered yet that I know of, but we all hope that the authorities step in and offer some form of financial assistance for that part of our value chain.

DEADLINE: Do you expect India's exhibition industry to make a full recovery? How long could it take?

MALHOTRA: I hope he recovers his strength 100%, there is no doubt about it. Do I expect him to recover in the next three months? No. There will be attacks and starts when they reopen. I think it will be six to nine months after the lock is lifted for them to start to see a look of regular demand. But that is true globally, not just in India. It is a contained, confined, air-conditioned space, very close.

DEADLINE: Tell us about your personal experience during these last weeks.

MALHOTRA My company was in the middle of two productions when the viral outbreak occurred, they were both filming in central India. We were also in postproduction of a movie, Durgavati starring Video Balan and the second season of the television show Amazon Breathe, and about to go into pre-production on another Amazon TV series (which has not been announced).

The film and television industry suspended all filming on March 19. We managed to wrap a film with the skin of our teeth. The one that was most affected was the function that was in post-production, which will now be delayed for a couple of months. Frankly speaking, by the grace of God, I am much better than some of my colleagues in the industry.

DEADLINE: You are working a lot with Amazon. How has the transmission industry in India reacted to this disruption?

MALHOTRA From my personal point of view, while there is so much doom, sadness and fear, there are some interesting developments that I am optimistic about even in these dark times. Interruption is a blessing in disguise for streamers. In our country, the transmission business is less than three years old, but it is already being seen as he market to be won due to content consumption, English speaking population, high internet penetration and high disposable income among urban youth.

The Indian remake of "Chef"

Abundantia Entertainment



We see international boys come in and spend what kind of money they are. Both national and international transmission services in India are skyrocketing right now. It was a market with a small single-digit penetration compared to TV and movie tickets sold, but now it's suddenly exploding. You are getting an exponential jump that could change the game.

DEADLINE: What does the broadcast landscape look like in India right now?

MALHOTRA India is split between the lower end of the market, with cheaper subscription rates and the lowest common denominator content, and then there's Hotstar, which is the largest, largely behind the live cricket they have, that's what that Disney + is on. Then there are international streamers like Amazon and Netflix. They are all serving different markets. The potential is so great and so little explored that everyone is growing in their own strength and steam right now. We have a couple more years of market share struggle to come. It is very different from the West, where all platforms and channels are fighting for the same dollar.

DEADLINE: How do people use transmission? Are distributors putting movies online early because theaters are closed?

MALHOTRA It is too early for that impact to be seen, the movies that were already ready have delayed the dates, and some will be pushed further. He had one, a biographical film by mathematician Shakuntala Devi, the "human computer," which has been propelled from June to a new undecided date. It's impossible to set dates right now because we don't know where the local and Hollywood movies will go.

We are all evaluating the next steps as we speak. There are no movies worth mentioning that skip theaters and go straight to digital, but I'm sure conversations are taking place. I think it would be a smart decision to get some movies in digital format rather than in the cinema. Many of these puzzle pieces will be solved in the coming weeks. If the cinemas continue to close after April, we will witness a complete change in what this business will be like over the next 12 months.

DEADLINE: How do you channel your own energies during the crisis? Are you focusing a lot on development while trapped at home?

MALHOTRA Yes, actually in a bigger way than ever. Writers are quarantined and at their best when they have no distractions for their creative minds. Abundantia has quite a few movies and TV shows in the works, so we are focusing a lot on them, preparing them for when we can, we want to be on the cutting edge of starting a new job. We are also discussing projects with platforms and distributors. It is a new way of working that we are all discovering.

DEADLINE: You have two shows with Amazon, have you been chatting with them recently?

MALHOTRA Yes, regularly. They are being extremely proactive in supporting us. India is a high growth market for them and they have done extremely well here in the past two years – they have a complete list of originals for India. We deliver the second season of Breathe to them just before closing, thankfully.