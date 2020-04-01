Ina Garten serves a perfect cocktail for social distancing

In these difficult times, at least we have Ina Garten.

The connoisseur of television food from Barefoot countess Fame gave us a reason to keep up with cocktails, from the comfort of our kitchen. With the coronavirus pandemic impacting daily life, people are distancing themselves socially from the confines of their homes to prevent the virus from spreading.

However, according to Garten, this temporary lifestyle should not mean the end of beloved customs. "During these stressful times, it is very important to keep traditions alive," he told fans and viewers in an Instagram video. "My favorite tradition is cocktail hour."

The Food Network star proceeded to demonstrate how to groom his favorite cosmopolitan. After grabbing a pitcher for his mix because "you never know who's going to pass," well, except for now, he mixed vodka, cointreau, cranberry juice cocktail, and lime juice (freshly squeezed, of course).