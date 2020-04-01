In pictures: Romanian daily life under COVID-19

Arad, Romania – After its first COVID-19 case was discovered on February 26, Romania wanted to move fast to try to stem the spread, imposing progressively stricter restrictions over the next few weeks.

A series of orders were issued, beginning with recommendations to limit movement on March 21, which became restrictions three days later. Between 6 a.m. And by 10 p.m., citizens had to stay home unless they had to go to work, buy essential items, see a doctor, help a vulnerable person, or walk their pet. Anyone caught breaking these rules would face a heavy fine.

Authorities hope that the prompt adoption of security measures will prevent the medical system from collapsing, especially given that Romania's embattled health sector has had seemingly endless problems in recent years.

Today, 30 of Romania's 82 coronavirus deaths have been recorded at the Suceava municipal hospital, where reports also suggest that more than 180 medical staff have been infected due to a lack of personal protective equipment. On March 30, the town was put under a total blockade, no one is allowed to enter and no one can leave.

Whatever level of restriction they live under, Romanians are trying to get used to their new reality.

As of March 31, authorities reported that there were 2,245 cases of infection and 82 people killed by coronavirus in the country. A total of 23,103 tests have been administered.