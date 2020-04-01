IIt: Ensuring locations are not affected by the coronavirus situation: HRD ministers to IITs – Latest news

Union Human Rights Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal & # 39; Nishank & # 39; addressed Wednesday the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to ensure that student placements are not affected due to the emerging situation of the coronavirus pandemic. In a meeting with the heads of 23 IITs via videoconference, he ordered the creation of a working group for that purpose.

"A working group call for placements at institutes can be established to establish contact with various companies to ensure that adequate placement not below the levels of recent years can take place at these institutes. The academic calendar of the institutes It can be prepared so that students don't miss out on summer and winter internships, "Nishank told IIT bosses.

"The challenges related to the mental health of students during the closing period should also be addressed by all institutes and a helpline should be established in this regard. There should be a working group established by each institute that should include psychologists to manage mental health problems, "he added.

%MINIFYHTML5110c871838ea5d5c4136ba4d4a7475011% %MINIFYHTML5110c871838ea5d5c4136ba4d4a7475012%

The institutes are closed and exams suspended due to the national closure in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 38 lives in the country so far.