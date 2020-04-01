Idris Elba says she can't take a flight home after the quarantine period

Actor Idris Elba has been quarantined for 14 days after testing positive for coronavirus, but the actor says he cannot get a flight home.

"We have passed the quarantine period, but we are a bit in limbo, we cannot take a flight back home," he said in the update. "So we have to stay still for a while. Other than that, we are fine and we are very thankful that I think the worst is probably over."

"We are both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you are, too, staying sane and not worrying too much or panicking," the Luther actor continued. "Take it from me, man, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst, as an asthmatic, but I got over it. And you can too."

He says that he and his wife remained asymptomatic.