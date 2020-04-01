Idris Elba says she can't take a flight home after the quarantine period

Bradley Lamb
Actor Idris Elba has been quarantined for 14 days after testing positive for coronavirus, but the actor says he cannot get a flight home.

"We have passed the quarantine period, but we are a bit in limbo, we cannot take a flight back home," he said in the update. "So we have to stay still for a while. Other than that, we are fine and we are very thankful that I think the worst is probably over."

