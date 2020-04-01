Ian Anthony Dale of Hawaii Five-0 shares emotional goodbye

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television shows. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing.

Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news gathered the stars who say "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of their successful shows.

From the second season of Hawaii Five-0, Ian Anthony Dale she has played Adam Noshimuri, a member of Task Force Five-0 who was previously the chief of the Japanese Yakuza. Dale joined the series on a recurring basis in the early days and was promoted to the regular series in season eight. Now, at the end of the series, he is looking back on his time on the hit CBS series.