Ian Anthony Dale of Hawaii Five-0 shares emotional goodbye

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television shows. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing.
Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news gathered the stars who say "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of their successful shows.
From the second season of Hawaii Five-0, Ian Anthony Dale she has played Adam Noshimuri, a member of Task Force Five-0 who was previously the chief of the Japanese Yakuza. Dale joined the series on a recurring basis in the early days and was promoted to the regular series in season eight. Now, at the end of the series, he is looking back on his time on the hit CBS series.
My favorite behind the scenes memory is …
"As you can imagine, there have been countless behind the scenes moments in the last 10 years that are worth mentioning, but the one that caught my eye the most happened on our last day. We were filming in a residential neighborhood and had the roads blocked and the finish, our entire team took to the streets and formed a large circle. With the mountains in the background and the sunset in the distance, we all held hands and sang a Hawaiian song, thanking the island and ourselves for the many blessings and good fortune that our time together has brought us. It was a beautiful and deeply appropriate way to say goodbye. "
The moment I realized Hawaii Five-0 it was a success it was …
"Despite appearing in nearly 50 movies and television shows over the course of my career, the show I am most recognized for, no matter where I am in the world, is Hawaii Five-0. I knew the show was a success when only after appearing in a handful of episodes, global recognition began to happen. "
The props / wardrobe item I brought home (and why) is …
"I have to take home my Five-0 Task Force Badge. I can't think of a better keepsake to commemorate my time on the show. And what makes it even more special is the fact that it was handed to me at Al The beginning of each day and picked up at the end of each day by one of my dearest friends on the crew, will serve as a constant reminder of him and of all the wonderful people I have grown so close to here for the past nine years. " .
When I think of my character, the first thing that comes to mind is …
"Adam had a habit of always being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite all his efforts to be good, problems always seemed to find him."
The thing about Adam that I can never shake is …
"Throughout the series, Adam and McGarrett developed a really strong bond based on mutual respect and trust. Some of the more troubling decisions Adam made in the final season really put their relationship and McGarrett's at risk. At the end of the series, there are still frictions between them, and the audience never gets to see how they completely reconcile. I really wish I could have seen that happen before everything was said and done. "
What I will miss most about Adam is …
"I will miss Adam's passion and resolve, his determination to prove himself and gain acceptance, his inner bad boy and his kind heart. He has been a character that I really enjoyed playing."
I think TV revivals are …
"When done right, television revivals have the potential to entertain and inspire millions of people around the world. They have the potential to unite communities. They have the potential to enrich the lives of all who are fortunate to contribute to your success. " Hawaii Five-0 it was done well. "
The person I will miss the most (and why) is …
"The cast and crew of Hawaii Five-0 it has become my family, my ohana. We have shared a life of experiences together over the past 10 years. The aloha spirit will unite us forever. I love you all and I will miss you so much. "
The thing, besides the people, I will miss more about Hawaii Five-0 it is…
"In all my life, I have never felt more at home in a place than here in Hawaii. This island and its people have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like one of their own. This is a place for Most people just dream of visiting one day. I have been truly blessed to live this dream for the past nine years. Although I will greatly miss this place, I know it is only a matter of time before I return to continue this love story. "
the Hawaii Five-0 The series finale airs on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on CBS
