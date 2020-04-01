"I am surrounded by all the blessings in my life,quot; – Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband of cricketer Virat Kohli currently spend time together during quarantine. They both have super busy professional lives. Blocking due to the coronavirus outbreak has helped them spend time at home without the pressures of work. This morning Anushka uploaded a beautiful photo with Virat where they can be seen playing with her dog Dude. She wrote: "This time also made us realize what is really important!"

Anushka captioned the image as: “Each dark cloud had a silver side. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in many ways it actually is, it has also forced us to stop and deal with things that we could have been running away from because we were & # 39; busy & # 39; Or it was convenient to say that we were "busy,quot;. If this time is respected for what it is, it will allow more light to shine. ” She added: “For me, having only food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MORE important. Everything else is a bonus for which I bow my head in gratitude. But, what we call & # 39; basic & # 39; not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. "

The actress feels that this time she is giving important life lessons to all of us. He also wrote: “This time it has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay home with loved ones has been imposed worldwide, but there is a profound lesson for all of us. There is a lesson to fight for work-life balance (I have valued and fought for this for many years), there is a lesson to spend more time on things that really matter. "He added:" Today, when I am surrounded Of all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone I see suffering. I want to help as many of my best skills as possible. I am proud of our ability to recover from being better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from now on and I hope that such lessons will remain with all of us continuously. "You're leaving girl!