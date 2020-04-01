Hundreds of Nepalese stagnant on the Indian border amid the blockade of COVID-19 | Nepal News

Darchula, Nepal – Ramesh Sista decided that he would rather drown than starve in India. The 29-year-old Nepalese man managed to swim through the Mahakali River, which acts as a natural border between the two countries.

"You can take me anywhere from here. Hundreds like me are stranded on the other side, sleeping like animals on the ground. This country needs to save them," Bista said Tuesday, as Nepalese police dragged him into Darchula. .

%MINIFYHTML81671dfd22c6c3b2a9eea8f24ba506e211% %MINIFYHTML81671dfd22c6c3b2a9eea8f24ba506e212%

Thousands of Nepalese in India began walking home after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a total blockade on March 24..

An estimated two million Nepalese live and work in India, many of them as low-wage workers.

On March 22, the Himalayan nation closed its open borders with India, where both people and goods flow freely, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

It also banned all international flights since March 22, two days before the blockade was imposed on its southern neighbor.

This has meant that thousands of Nepalese, who wish to return home, are trapped at border points along the country's 1,700 km (1,056 mi) border with India.

At the western tip of Nepal is Darchula, a district of more than 130,000 people with more than half of the population living in desperate poverty.

For many Nepalese in Darchula and the surrounding districts, their livelihoods are on the other side of the border.

But now, the footbridge over the roaring Mahakali River linking the two countries has been sealed, leaving some 800 Nepalese workers in Dharchula, an Indian border town in Uttarakhand, a state of 10 million people.

Nepalese workers near the Mahakali River that divides India and Nepal (Narendra Karki / Al Jazeera)

Nepal has just had a handful of COVID-19 cases; five confirmed in late March. All cases so far have been "imported,quot; and the government says the blockade would be important to prevent local transmission of the virus.

But experts say the low level of infections is due to less than 1,000 tests in the nation of approximately 30 million people.

The Nepalese government built a limited number of quarantine facilities along the border, but when the number began to rise, they were unable to cope.

Subash BK, thirty-five years old, walked for three days and two nights to reach the Darchula border. He worked as a doorman in the local markets and had been in Uttarakhand for just over a month.

"If we can go home, somehow we will survive. But now, we have been told that we are quarantined here. I don't know for how long," he told Al Jazeera.

Human Rights Watch in a statement released on Tuesday said that Nepal had abandoned its workers in the fight against COVID-19 as it denied the right of return of its citizens. A large number of Nepalese also work in Malaysia and the Gulf countries.

"The government of Nepal faces enormous challenges in keeping its people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its response should not be to deny citizens the right to return home," said HRW.

"The government of Nepal must act immediately so that its citizens can return home."

Nepalese authorities said the problem of migrants at border points has already been resolved.

"The Nepalese migrants should have stood still, but because they did not understand the idea of ​​the confinement, they began to return home," Darchula district chief Yadunath Paudel told Al Jazeera.

"But we have managed to coordinate with the Indian authorities to obtain food and shelter in five places. We ask people to remain calm," said Paudel.

But Nepalese workers are not the only group to have fled Indian cities in the wake of the strict blockade announced by New Delhi. Hundreds of thousands of Indian migrant workers have left the cities when economic activity stalled.

About 900 km (559 miles) south of Darchula, approximately 1,000 Indian citizens are trapped in the Nepalese border town of Birgunj. They have not been allowed to enter India.

Ramesh Bishta crossed the Nepal-India border (Narendra Karki / Al Jazeera)

Nepalese journalists say Indian police fired warning shots at them as they attempted to cross, a charge that Indian police denied. All of them they have now been quarantined on the Nepal border side at a local university.

Some Nepalese have infiltrated their villages through fields and rivers without notifying authorities due to the stigma of the quarantine.

Al Jazeera met a man who lives near Birgunj, hidden in his home. Aditya, whose name has been changed for privacy, had gone to India for work, selling scrap metal in a nearby town.

He walked 50 km (31 miles) back home, through rivers and fields. "I am afraid. If people know that I crossed the border illegally, they will mark a large cross on my house. And they will send me to live alone," he said.

Some local government authorities have begun putting a red cross on the homes of recently returned migrants. Aditya is concerned that his entire village stigmatizes him and his family as disease carriers.

He is more concerned with the "lonely quarantine cell,quot;, which he thinks is like prison.

People Al Jazeera spoke to in Dharchula on the Indian side said they do not want the Indian government to take care of them.

"We migrate because we have to. Our harvest is not enough for even a month. To buy food, we have to work in India," Mahata said from Dharchula by phone.

"If the government of Nepal cannot give us work, it can at least let us go home. If we contract the disease, we will sell our house and pay for our treatment. We do not need the government to pay for it."

But Mahata agrees that quarantine is also imperative. "I also have a wife and children at home. I don't want to spread a disease to them. I will quarantine. But please, let's go back to Nepal."

Authorities in Nepal say the borders will remain sealed, at least for another week.

Additional reports from Kanchan Jha and Narendra Karki