Hrithik Roshan tries to play the piano during quarantine

During this time of social distancing and confinement, Bollywood celebrities have been using their free time to the best of their ability. While some have been testing poetry, others are engaged in drawing and painting. Similarly, Hrithik Roshan is trying to gain a new skill in his arsenal, which is to play the piano.

Hrithik has taken piano lessons and has given us an idea of ​​what he has learned so far. The actor shared a video on social media and wrote: "Inspired by Vedantu's 21-day learning challenge (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on the mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the Brain for Vedantu's Great Initiative to spread the word about growth and learning. # 21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For kids in grades 1-12 and those featured for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free. #stayhome #staysafe. Courtesy of the photo bomb: Sussanne Khan. I am currently inspecting my home for design irregularities. "

Hrithik has been urging his fans to stay safe and stay home, through his social media posts. And with this latest video, you're inspiring people to pursue a hobby and learn new things during their free time.