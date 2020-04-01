How to take care of yourself at home like the stars

Now more than ever, taking time out for personal care is essential.
As we all continue social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we are looking for ways to take care of ourselves, mentally, physically, and emotionally. But personal care is different for everyone … including celebrities.
While some stars find that spending time in the kitchen is relaxing, others resort to moving their bodies as a form of relaxation. And a celebrity couple is even encouraging dogs to focus their energy on something positive during this uncertain time.
The one thing they all have in common? They are finding ways to take care of themselves and sharing their respective practices with their fans on social media. So as we start a new month, what better time is there to try a new way to show you some extra TLC, in case you find some time to do it?
From meditation to starting a new project to focus and connect virtually with family and friends, here are some ways to take care of yourself at home like your favorite celebrities …
Instagram / Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Since not everyone can enjoy coffee with Shawn mendes Every morning, we will have to settle for following the lead of the singer "My Oh My,quot; and perfecting our own meditative practice.
In an Instagram post, Camila shared her own experience with meditation, revealing that it helped calm her severe anxiety.
Practicing every day several times a day has been healing me, and more than just helping me deal with strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it's making me a better human, "he wrote." Not only does it help sometimes. Thus, with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits such as empathy, love and compassion, making you feel more connected not only with everyone around you, but with living beings. in general, like animals, plants and land. a living being in itself. "
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Lizzo
The "Good As Hell,quot; singer has guided her millions of Instagram followers in two live guided meditations, offering words of encouragement and tools if they feel stressed or anxious. And yes, she played her signature flute.
"A meditation and a mantra to promote healing during this global crisis," he wrote. "Use it at your own pace. I love you!"
Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale
When she's not cheering people on Tik Tok by playing old men High school musical dances ("We're all in this together!" has never been this significant!), Ashley shared what she's been up to to spend this time on her Instagram, suggesting to stick to a schedule or routine "so there's a little bit of normalcy." your week
She wrote, "Maybe I will learn something new to keep my brain active. Right now my schedule has a lot of meditation, yoga, and reading."
Instagram / John Krasinski
John Krasinski
Even though A peaceful placeThe highly anticipated release date of the sequel had to be postponed. Office Star still celebrates each and every good news.
John started his own YouTube show Some good news (SNG): A news show entirely dedicated to the poignant news that was filmed from home and which got the first big guest: Steve Carell! John and his former co-star practically reunited for the 15th anniversary of NBC comedy, and if that's not good news, we don't know what is.
Instagram / Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
We will not tell your boss that you are wearing a face mask on that conference call if you do not tell our boss that we are also wearing a face mask on our conference call. (Also, your boss is probably wearing a face mask on that conference call, too.)
Instagram / Cara Delevingne
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne
Although the couple is distancing themselves socially, they made an important decision: they invited two new friends to stay with them.
"Encourage these beauties during quarantine and you should too!" Cara captioned a photo of her with Bowie and Hendrix. the pretty Little Liars Star also shared a selfie with Bowie, calling him a "curl up bug."
Instagram / Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman
Even Olympians need to bake when they are stressed sometimes.
Instagram / Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
And after baking, follow the actress's cue and feel free to "EAT your feelings."
Instagram / P! Nk
P! Nk
The singer turned to baking as a daily practice while distancing herself from her family, and her nine-year-old daughter joined in the fun in the kitchen.
"Willow Bakes Brazilian Cheese Bread. And With Fake Glasses,quot;, P! Nk captioned a photo of Willow. "She's basically me but cooler."
Instagram / Mindy Kaling
Mindy kaling
While Mindy has been baking and sharing her favorite snacks, admitting "let's be honest, 60% of enjoying having kids is eating her snacks," she's also been using this time to do a spring cleaning in another room in her house other than The kitchen.
When you're quarantined, clean the bathroom, "captioned a photo.
Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer loves Hewitt
the 9-1-1 Star has celebrated the little things with her family, enjoying little milestones like her daughter Fall losing his first tooth.
"It's the little things you have to do big things," captioned a photo of a deli and wine board. "Very happy and now we will have a dance party in his honor!"
Molly sims
If you're looking for some kind of self-care inspo, just head straight to Molly's Instagram feed, which includes face masks, Zoom happy hours with friends to stay connected, and nifty workouts like using wine bottles, laundry detergent, soccer balls and other household items as accessories.
Instagram / Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
If you're lucky enough to distance yourself in warmer weather, try getting some vitamin D (while wearing a sunscreen, of course), whether it's taking a long walk around your neighborhood or just relaxing in the sun, like the supermodel.
Instagram / Sam Smith
Sam smith
In an Instagram post, the singer admitted that "exercise has always been difficult,quot; for him, but said his body moved again during this difficult time.
"I find him friendly, welcoming, and helpful," Sam wrote of an exercise app, FIIT, that he has been relying on while distancing himself socially.
Selena Gomez
The "Rare,quot; singer shared some of her recent favorites on her Instagram Stories, including television shows, movies, music, and three books she's been on. If you're looking for a page change to get lost, Selena recommends Michelle Obama& # 39; s Becoming, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio& # 39; s Undocumented Americans Y Laura Lynne Jackson& # 39; s Signals.
