How to get cherry petals in Animal Crossing and recipes you can make

Starting today, Animal Crossing: New Horizon players will notice the cherry blossoms to signal the arrival of spring.
These cherry blossoms only appear once a year, and will be here for a limited time. The cherry blossoms will be at Animal Crossing from April 1-10 for players in the Northern Hemisphere. Also, just make sure you have the latest Animal Crossing update.
MORE: Bunny's Day Animal Crossing Egg Recipes
How to Get Cherry Petals in Animal Crossing
Catching cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing is pretty simple. As you walk around the map, you should see the petals falling from the trees. When you see them, you will simply take out your net and use it to catch petals, just like you would use it to catch insects. But you must be fast and precise to catch the petals. You can easily lose your attempt and then the petal will disappear from the screen. When you catch a petal, it will become clear as your character will hold it.
Once you catch the petals, they can be stored, just like any other material in the game. As your inventory grows, you will be able to create a series of items from your cherry petals.
Cherry Petal Recipes at Animal Crossing
You can get these recipes by knocking down balloons from the sky, though one recipe comes from Isabelle (outdoor picnic set). These petals create some unique exterior elements for you to build, although some recipes require more than just petals.
Outdoor picnic set
Cherry blossom wand
- 3-star shards
- 3 cherry blossom petals
Cherry blossom clutch
Cherry Blossom Pond Stone
- 10 stone
- 6 cherry blossom petals
- Stack of cherry blossom petals
- 5 cherry blossom petals
Cherry blossom bonsai
- 6 cherry blossom petals
- 2 hardwood
- 3 weeds
- 3 clay
Cherry blossom branches
- 8 cherry blossom petals
- 4 tree branches
- 5 clay
Flower display lantern
- 6 cherry blossom petals
- 4 hardwood
Cherry blossom clock
- 5 cherry blossom petals
- 1 iron nugget
Cherry blossom wall
- 10 cherry blossom petals
- 5 hardwood
Sakura Wood Wall
- 5 cherry blossom petals
- 10 wood
Cherry blossom soil
- 10 cherry blossom petals
- 20 weeds
Sakura Flooring
- 5 cherry blossom petals
- 10 wood
Cherry blossom umbrella
%MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d17%