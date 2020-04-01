How to get cherry petals in Animal Crossing and recipes you can make

%MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d11% %MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d12%

Starting today, Animal Crossing: New Horizon players will notice the cherry blossoms to signal the arrival of spring.

%MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d13% %MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d14%

These cherry blossoms only appear once a year, and will be here for a limited time. The cherry blossoms will be at Animal Crossing from April 1-10 for players in the Northern Hemisphere. Also, just make sure you have the latest Animal Crossing update.

%MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d15% %MINIFYHTML46438ae46695cf16f457617a7b987e9d16%

MORE: Bunny's Day Animal Crossing Egg Recipes

How to Get Cherry Petals in Animal Crossing

Catching cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing is pretty simple. As you walk around the map, you should see the petals falling from the trees. When you see them, you will simply take out your net and use it to catch petals, just like you would use it to catch insects. But you must be fast and precise to catch the petals. You can easily lose your attempt and then the petal will disappear from the screen. When you catch a petal, it will become clear as your character will hold it.

Once you catch the petals, they can be stored, just like any other material in the game. As your inventory grows, you will be able to create a series of items from your cherry petals.

Cherry Petal Recipes at Animal Crossing

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b4/c8/animal-crossing-picnic-set_1ab83ir36pul11qbep443f60ai.png?t=909205601,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



You can get these recipes by knocking down balloons from the sky, though one recipe comes from Isabelle (outdoor picnic set). These petals create some unique exterior elements for you to build, although some recipes require more than just petals.

Outdoor picnic set

Cherry blossom wand

3-star shards

3 cherry blossom petals

Cherry blossom clutch

Cherry Blossom Pond Stone

10 stone

6 cherry blossom petals

Stack of cherry blossom petals

5 cherry blossom petals

Cherry blossom bonsai

6 cherry blossom petals

2 hardwood

3 weeds

3 clay

Cherry blossom branches

8 cherry blossom petals

4 tree branches

5 clay

Flower display lantern

6 cherry blossom petals

4 hardwood

Cherry blossom clock

5 cherry blossom petals

1 iron nugget

Cherry blossom wall

10 cherry blossom petals

5 hardwood

Sakura Wood Wall

5 cherry blossom petals

10 wood

Cherry blossom soil

10 cherry blossom petals

20 weeds

Sakura Flooring

5 cherry blossom petals

10 wood

Cherry blossom umbrella