How to download and configure the Zoom app for your meetings

Zoom is an application that has become very popular in recent weeks. It is available on all platforms, including Windows, iOS, and Android. Here's how to download and the things you need to know what it takes to get the most out of Zoom.

Zoom has a dedicated download center where you can also find the Zoom plugin for browsers etc. It even has a dedicated iPhone / iPad plugin in case you want to share your screen with other Zoom users.

For starters, all you need is the base app called Zoom Cloud Meetings. Android and iOS users can download the app through their respective app stores, while Windows users should download the .exe installer for Zoom from its official website.

Well this is much more complicated than downloading a normal app because there are tons of other Zoom apps specially designed for different purposes. For example, there is dedicated software for conference calls.

Here are the links:

Zoom Cloud Meetings for iOS:

Link



Zoom Cloud Meetings for Android:

Link



Zoom Cloud Meetings for Windows:

Link



Zoom app for Mac:

Link

Another cool feature of Zoom is that it even allows users to join a meeting directly from its website. So, in case you want to join a meeting without downloading any app, you can also do it.

How to configure Zoom in Windows, iOS and Android

Assuming you have already downloaded and installed the Zoom software on your computer. The first thing to do is create a new Zoom account. Well, the service allows users to create a new account using the Google, Facebook and SSO account. Use anyone's login method to create one for yourself and follow the steps:

1) Enter the login credentials and click the Login button



two) Once you are logged in, the home page contains four options: new meeting, join, schedule, and screen share.

New meeting: Organize new meetings, here you can invite more people using their Zoom ID, email address or meeting name.

Organize new meetings, here you can invite more people using their Zoom ID, email address or meeting name. Join: Allows users to enter another meeting organized by someone else using the meeting ID and password

Allows users to enter another meeting organized by someone else using the meeting ID and password Calendar: Allows you to schedule meetings

Allows you to schedule meetings Share screen: As the name implies, it enables the screen sharing function, efficient while showing some presentations, etc.

3) To organize a new meeting, touch the New meeting option

Here a new window will open looking for the necessary permissions, such as camera and microphone, without other participants. What you will have to add manually in the next step



4) Now find the Invite option at the bottom of the video or meeting screen and click on it

Here you can invite other participants using their email address or Zoom ID. The service also allows users to copy the join URL and share it by email or other services.



5) Once this is done, wait for others to join the meeting



6) When the meeting is over, click the End Meeting button located at the bottom right of the meeting window.



Now, another important thing to keep in mind is that the meeting window also has several other options, such as a Share screen while inside the meeting or chat option, etc.

How to schedule a meeting in Zoom

1) To do this, click the Schedule button, a new pop-up window will appear that says Schedule Meeting.



two) Enter key details about the meeting, such as subject, time, duration, meeting ID, password, and how you want to share the scheduled meeting.



3) Click the Schedule button





How to join a meeting in ZoomTo join a Zoom meeting, you must have some necessary information, such as the meeting ID or personal link name along with the meeting password if the host has chosen it.

1) Now, click on the Join button and enter the details

