How many people have recovered from the coronavirus? Colorado says it can't answer that question yet. – Up News Info

As the positive cases and deaths related to the new coronavirus continue to rise, one statistic has remained unaccounted for in Colorado's daily COVID-19 updates: the number of patients recovered.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tracks a multitude of data related to the global pandemic on its website, including hospitalizations, the number of people examined, deaths, outbreaks in nursing homes, and counties with confirmed cases.

The state has graphs, maps, charts, and tables with breakdowns by gender, geography, age, and sex.

So where is the data on how many people have recovered from COVID-19?

State health officials say we are still too early in the process, and many hospitalized patients require several weeks of care. Furthermore, total recovery numbers are difficult to calculate because the vast majority of people who receive the new coronavirus recover at home without medical attention.

