How many people have recovered from the coronavirus? Colorado says it can't answer that question yet. – Up News Info

As the positive cases and deaths related to the new coronavirus continue to rise, one statistic has remained unaccounted for in Colorado's daily COVID-19 updates: the number of patients recovered.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tracks a multitude of data related to the global pandemic on its website, including hospitalizations, the number of people examined, deaths, outbreaks in nursing homes, and counties with confirmed cases.

The state has graphs, maps, charts, and tables with breakdowns by gender, geography, age, and sex.

So where is the data on how many people have recovered from COVID-19?

State health officials say we are still too early in the process, and many hospitalized patients require several weeks of care. Furthermore, total recovery numbers are difficult to calculate because the vast majority of people who receive the new coronavirus recover at home without medical attention.

"We are working with local public health agencies and partners to identify the best way to identify recoveries," Scott Bookman, the state's incident commander for COVID-19, said in a conference call with journalists. "It is a complex number based on hospitalizations."

As patients begin to leave hospitals in greater numbers, the state will discover a method of publishing those statistics, Bookman told reporters last week.

Still, those numbers are likely to miss thousands of people who never interacted with the healthcare system, as 80% of cases are still mild in nature.

At least one Colorado county, however, has discovered a method.

Boulder County said in a press release Tuesday that 100 of its residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 42 recovered.

After county health officials conducted an investigation into anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, someone is following up on symptoms, Chana Goussetis, spokeswoman for the county health department, said in an email. Boulder. When that individual no longer has symptoms, health officials consider that they are recovered.

"We may not be able to continue this practice if / when the positive test results increase significantly, but that is currently our process," Goussetis wrote.