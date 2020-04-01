How long should you stay isolated after coronavirus symptoms disappear? – BGR

Not all patients fighting a new coronavirus infection will be admitted to hospitals, as many cases show mild to moderate symptoms that can be treated at home.

However, the guidelines for leaving the insulation may differ, and range from three days to 14 days after symptoms disappear.

Studies have shown that patients can still be contagious after symptoms disappear, so isolation may be required to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the world had more than 655,000 active cases of COVID-19. More than 185,000 people have overcome the disease, while the new coronavirus has killed more than 44,000 people. This brings the grand total to almost 900,000 cases, with the US USA Representing almost 200,000 of them. These numbers will continue to rise in the coming weeks, and it could be months before the world can declare the pandemic.

If you are infected but are not fighting for your life connected to machines in a hospital, you are one of the lucky ones. Most people show no symptoms or only experience mild symptoms. With medical systems overloaded by coronavirus patients at this time, milder cases will be treated at home. But even if the new coronavirus infection is wiped out by your immune system, your fight is not over. You will not be able to get out of isolation the moment you start to feel better. And you may be advised to wait three to two weeks before you can stop isolating yourself.

If there is a test available …

If you suspect you have COVID-19, get tested. But if you have a mild case, you may not qualify for the test as they are limited. You really don't need a test to tell you that you've been infected if you're experiencing symptoms, as you should take precautions as if you did anyway. Isolate yourself from others, avoid going out, and contact a doctor as soon as possible for advice on what to do next.

If your general condition does not worsen, you may not be tested soon. If tested, two consecutive negative tests performed 24 hours apart should eliminate it.

What if there is no test available?

Let's say you think you had a mild case of COVID-19, or that someone in your household had it, and you want to know how much longer you need to stay away from others. You will probably receive advice from your doctor, which will be based on guidelines from the CDC or the WHO. Here's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has to say about getting out of isolation if the test hasn't been done:

You have not had a fever for at least 72 hours (that is, three full days without fever without the fever-reducing medicine) AND

Other symptoms have improved (for example, when cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a different recommendation that may sound even stricter:

When testing is not possible, the WHO recommends that confirmed patients remain isolated for an additional two weeks after symptoms resolve.

Prepare to spend three to 14 days in isolation after Your symptoms decrease. Why? Well, the fact is, we just don't know when a COVID-19 survivor stops being contagious.

Image Source: STEFAN POSTLES / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The studies

Obviously, the CDC and the WHO have good reasons to make those particular recommendations. But researchers continue to study patients with COVID-19 to improve treatments.

One of these studies says that patients who did not show any symptoms continued to test positive for up to eight days after the symptoms disappeared. That was a limited study in China in which most of the cases were wild. "COVID-19 patients can be infectious even after symptomatic recovery, so treat asymptomatic / recently recovered patients as carefully as symptomatic patients," the researchers reported to the medical community.

Separately, news from China and other hot spots of COVID-19 showed that patients who were declared cured after testing twice negative were then placed in isolation after testing positive again. It is unclear whether these patients are still infectious, and some speculate that the reason they tested positive is that they may have been discharged from the hospital too quickly. Test failures could also be to blame for this, and more research is needed to explain to patients who test positive after being declared cured.

A different study from China looking at a larger and more diverse cohort that included fatalities said that the median duration of virus shedding (contagion) was 20 days in survivors. The longest duration observed was 37 days.

A study from Germany concluded that "early discharge with consequent home isolation could be chosen for patients who are beyond symptom day 10 with less than 100,000 copies of viral RNA per ml of sputum,quot; in hospitals that may be under pressure to release Beds. The study also notes that "while symptoms mostly decreased until the end of the first week, viral RNA remained detectable in throat samples well into the second week."

However, these findings apply to patients who were treated in a hospital, under a protocol that could have accelerated their recovery. The point remains: If COVID-19 is treated at home and no testing is done, it should be ready for a longer convalescence. Even if you feel fine and the symptoms are long gone, the best thing you can do for your family and friends is to avoid them for at least another week.

In any case, you should try to confirm that you had a COVID-19 infection if serological tests are available in your area. There is always a chance that you have a cold or flu.

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock