How fame changed everything for Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin

So Kate Plus Date it didn't work as well as i expected.

Having finished last summer's TLC trip with the promise of staying in touch with one of her suitors, Kate Gosselin He later revealed that he was also in contact with another woman. "Unfortunately, after keeping in touch with him for a few months, I found out that Jeff had been dating someone since before our second date (?!?!)," He revealed in the comments section of a July Instagram post. "I'm on this to find my someone, but maybe he didn't take it so seriously?"

It was an unpleasant ending, but not one that affected his stance that true love was out there. "I was definitely interested," wrote the 45-year-old man, "but … onwards and upwards … # MoreFishInTheSea,quot;