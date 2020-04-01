How do COVID-19 antibody tests work and why are they so important? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML88be302b7aa563baaf07c3595db86f5211% %MINIFYHTML88be302b7aa563baaf07c3595db86f5212%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Researchers in Minnesota have been working hard to develop a new weapon against the coronavirus outbreak: the COVID-19 antibody tests. Experts say they could be key to fighting the disease.

So how do they work? And why are they so important? Good question.

"It is really important to know who has been infected and how widespread the infection is," said Dr. Marc Jenkins, director of the Center for Immunology at the University of Minnesota.

It was a few weeks ago that Dr. Jenkins became concerned about the shortage of test materials for COVID-19. It was then that he and his team set to work creating a different type of test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota did a blood test that would detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. I would tell people, often after recovering, if they had the new coronavirus.

"It will take a week after infection," said Dr. Jenkins. "It takes time for the immune system to detect the virus, increase it, and produce the antibodies; this test is not helpful for early diagnosis."

Right now, there are dozens of similar COVID-19 antibody tests already on the market. Dr. Jenkins and his team are using a purified coronavirus protein at the University of Minnesota to create their test. They are currently in the testing phase and hope to send their results to federal regulators within the next two weeks.

"When we are in this period and the demand is so high, I think we really have to consider local experience, local capacity," he said.

The use of antibody tests is an important factor to better understand what part of the total population is infected, especially since this virus may show limited or no symptoms in some cases.

"Having a test gives us an idea of ​​prevalence in the community," said Dr. Elitza Theel, director of the Mayo Clinic Laboratory for Infectious Diseases. "It helps us determine the case fatality rate when you have a true denominator of infected people."

The Mayo Clinic has been commercially evaluating antibody tests. Dr. Theel says Mayo researchers have decided on a test and hope to start using it next week. It will not be widely available to the general population. Mayo is still in the process of determining how the test would be used.

Experts are not completely sure that a person has immunity to COVID-19 once they have recovered from the disease. But, both Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Theel point to previous studies on coronaviruses, as well as research on primates with SARS-CoV-2.

"I think there is likely to be at least some short-term immunity," said Dr. Jenkins.

On Monday, Governor Tim Walz mentioned why antibody tests would be valuable in the fight against COVID-19.

"If we had that and you had natural immunity to it, that certainly gives us the ability of who wouldn't need to be quarantined, who could be out and not infecting others," Walz said.

Dr. Jenkins said this type of information would help inform policy makers, as well as employers and employees, to make decisions about going to work. It would also help people know better when they would be available to help other vulnerable people.

"They could probably psychologically be in a better position to do so knowing that they have immunity," said Dr. Jenkins.