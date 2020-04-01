How COVID-19 saved Netanyahu | Israel

Former Israeli Army chief Benny Gantz formed the Blue and White party just over a year ago to provide a viable alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party. Through three inconclusive elections, Gantz pledged to dethrone Netanyahu, suggesting that he represents a "threat to democracy,quot; and ruling out the association in a government led by a charged prime minister.

Disgust with Netanyahu and the slogan "anyone but Bibi,quot; were the sticker that united the three constituent parties of Blue and White. The promise to overthrow Netanyahu led hundreds of thousands of traditional left-wing voters to abandon the Labor parties and Meretz, handing Gantz a 61-seat center-left bloc in the 120-member Knesset in the March 2 elections.

%MINIFYHTML9a54c0fa72e43a48e11cbb01f9fd44ac11% %MINIFYHTML9a54c0fa72e43a48e11cbb01f9fd44ac12%

The West Bank settler Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party who bent Members of the Arab Knesset "a fifth column,quot; recommended President Reuven Rivlin to commission Gantz to form the next Israeli government, even if this implies the support of the Joint Arab List. Anything to get rid of Netanyahu.

Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid, Gantz's partner in the formation of Azul y Blanco, also supported a government backed by the 15 members of the Joint List, including the nationalist Balad and Islamist Ra & # 39; am parties.

But when the time came for Gantz to translate the majority obtained by his "anyone but Bibi,quot; bloc into a majority, albeit thin, coalition, his camp began to disintegrate. The first domino to fall was Knesset member Orly Levy-Abekasis, who abandoned of the Labor-Meretz ticket he ran on March 2.

It was followed by the two right-wing ideologues of Blue and White, Knesset members Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, who refused to vote for any government not backed by a Zionist majority. Former Israeli Army chief Gabi Ashkenazi, whom Gantz replaced in 2011, also joined the dissidents, arguing that a government of 47 Knesset members, 33 Blue and White, seven Labor-Meretz and seven Yisrael Beiteinu , with the external support of 15 Arab legislators not be viable.

Gantz, however, began leveraging his parliamentary majority to push through legislation banning a politically accused politician from forming a government, a law that could have ended Netanyahu's career.

Then the coronavirus intervened, and Netanyahu did what he does best. He began to generate fear, appearing every afternoon on camera, warning about the serious consequences of the pandemic, unearthing the plagues of the Middle Ages and the Spanish flu. And each night, he ended his performance with a call to Gantz to mobilize for the effort.

The subtext was clear: the state is in a state of emergency. Anyone who prefers to get involved in small politics is, at best, indifferent to the suffering of the people and, at worst, a coward who runs away from the battlefront.

Netanyahu has always taken advantage of public fear to maintain his political career: first, it was fear of terrorism. Then Iran's threat to bomb and destroy the Israeli state. And now, the relentless plague. When Blue and White still refused to surrender, Netanyahu injected the Israeli public with another dose of fear.

Last week, a terrifying scenario presented to the health ministry leaked to some media outlets warning that COVID-19 could kill 20,000 people. To illustrate the threat, Netanyahu announced that Israeli doctors could find themselves in the chilling situation of their Italian counterparts, having to choose who will live and who will die due to the mass casualties.

Unlike his conservative right-wing friends, such as President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who dismissed the plague as nothing more than an improved flu and provoked angry domestic criticism, Netanyahu deftly mounted the virus in every Israeli ward.

Back in February, he took the reins and ordered important and justified measures, such as reducing incoming flights, ordering the isolation of those flying into the country, instructing people to keep their distance, and imposing an almost total blockade on the country.

Despite persistent reports of respirator shortages and testing failure, trust Netanyahu it shot itself. A report recently released by the government watchdog agency showing that the state was not properly prepared To cope with epidemics, he made no dent in Netanyahu's popularity.

In a recent poll, 60 percent of respondents said Netanyahu was performing well in the coronavirus crisis, while only 34 percent were satisfied with Gantz.

The Blue and White leader was left with two options, both bad. One was to respond to the will of the majority, dismantle the political package that he had prepared, provide refuge for a corrupt politician and abandon some of his voters: Channel 12 poll He found that 56 percent of blue and white voters favor his decision.

The other option was to swim against the current and head to a fourth round of elections, tainted by the image of a general who had abandoned the battlefront and his troops.

He opted for the first and Netanyahu will go down in history as the first leader who owes his seat to a virus.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.