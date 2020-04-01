How Coronavirus Shutdown Is Affecting Massachusetts Breweries

Late in the afternoon a couple of Saturdays ago, about 24 hours before Governor Charlie Baker announces the closure of the state's bars and restaurants, and the Weymouth Industrial Park that houses the Barrel House Z and Vitamin Sea breweries is full of activity.

Cars fill the sides of the road and get stuck in spaces between potholes. It's cold, but the sunlight is warm, and the courtyards of both places are full of people who drink beers like Banana Cream High and Townie Irish Ale. A homebrewing judge competition has just concluded at Barrel House Z, and customers linger after a few pints.

It is a normal feeling that will not last long.

In the days before, as the dangers of COVID-19 further seeped into our collective consciousness, Barrel House Z founder Russ Heissner was struggling with the decision to open or not.

"We had been thinking about closing anyway," says Heissner. "And then Charlie Baker came out on Sunday the 15th and said that the bars and restaurants would be closed."

In Beverly, the founders of Old Planters Brewing, Matt Sullivan and Ben Garry, were reaching a similar conclusion.

"We were having a barbecue event, and we searched on Facebook and 1.2K people said they were interested," says Garry. "A lot of people won't be coming, but it turned out to be a great event, and we said this doesn't look good."

"No one had ordered us to stop, but only from our own ethical perspective we said, 'I don't know if it's a good idea right now that 150 people are in this room bumping into each other and drinking.'"

Closing a faucet room, forced or not, is a big problem for almost all craft brewers in the state. Half of Barrel House Z's revenue comes from faucet room sales, though that number tended to rise to 65 percent this year. At Old Planters, the taps room revenue represents 85 percent of the business. Closing it essentially turns off the spigot.

"It's scary," admits Sullivan.

The two breweries, along with many others, scrambled to get new online beer distribution systems. Old Planters had online ordering, with curbside pick-up, running at the end of the weekend. Others did the same with pickup and delivery options; Harpoon, one of the state's largest brewers, and Trillium, among its top honorees, announced home delivery as early as March 18. The change was monumental and fast.

"I can't believe two weeks ago we were in what we thought was normal," says Trillium co-founder Esther Tetreault. "It is crazy to see how fast it comes; the climbing has made it very intense."

Rock Solid Trillium provides a litmus test for the pain of the local brewing industry.

"Most of it," says Tetreault, when asked what percentage of the revenue Trillium earns from his taps. "This is terrible."

In the midst of the crisis, the company closed its Fort Point and Fenway locations. His seasonal beer garden at Rose Kennedy Greenway is still months away, but under current conditions it wouldn't open either.

"We had to significantly cut staff," says Tetreault, holding back tears. “We are dying to get those people back. We spent the last 10 years, JC and myself, building this team that we had to dismantle in less than a week. "

To keep the business going, Trillium turned to delivery, offering a wide range of Massachusetts customers their first opportunity to obtain beer from the world's third-largest brewery delivered to their doorstep. The lows fell from two cases the first week to one the second, with more beer options.

"It took some time to change the schedule to allow us to do mixed cases," says Tetreault. "We have now marked our route."

Barrel House Z's Heissner was driving his truck last week, making deliveries himself, when he had a memory of 1987, when he was one of the first Harpoon employees.

"We wanted to open Martha’s Vineyard," recalls Heissner. "Four of us took the boat. We each brought two boxes, and these were bottles, not cans. And then we got on the island making sales calls. ”

Heissner makes the analogy with those early days because of how personal door-to-door delivery feels, despite the necessary rules of social estrangement that keep people apart.

"There is a story, there is a face," says Heissner. "It is not a mass industrial product, it is a kind of genesis of the entire craft beer movement."

Night Shift Brewing has two tap rooms, one at Everett and one at Lovejoy Wharf in Boston. —Night shift beer

Another local powerhouse, Night Shift, is less reliant on faucet room sales. Co-founder Michael Oxton says that about 25 percent of Night Shift's business flows through its Everett and Lovejoy Wharf locations, the rest comes from retail. That distinction has helped the company avoid layoffs so far; 75 percent of Night Shift employees were fired. Oxton and fellow co-founders Rob Burns and Mike O’Mara do not receive a salary.

"The highest priority for us when we did this was how to come up with a plan that allows us to avoid layoffs, if possible, and keep people on benefits," says Oxton. "And so we have done so far… Hopefully we can offer them a job again."

The beer is being sold: primarily in stores, in the case of Night Shift, and through pickup and delivery for others. All brewers have significantly reduced production amid uncertainty.

"There's no point in brewing beer if we don't know if we're going to sell it," says Sullivan of Old Planters. "If this continues any longer, we will probably bring our brewers back to support the takeaway model, but moving at half speed."

Still making beer, Trillium posts daily hours for online orders, and it usually runs out. Sullivan estimates that 35 to 40 customers receive sidewalk pickups from Old Planters daily, generally ordering a little more than they would in the taps room.

“I'm curious to know how many of them are dating because they want to support us when we really need them, or how many of them come because they miss coming to the bathroom and just want to take our beer home with them. , "he says." I said this to some people, I've been too grateful, like, "Thank you so much for coming." And some people say, "Dude, I need beer."

Tetreault adds that the anxiety that triggers our current situation makes the product especially valuable to some.

"I don't know about you, but I'm sitting at home at the end of the day, after home schooling and working from home, and I'm like, 'Man, I just want a beer.' It is usually My impulse at the end of the night.

And while they'd like to provide that stress relief, all the brewers say they're operating on borrowed time if the current situation continues for months longer, citing the rents and financing they've taken to get their businesses off the ground.

"We don't know if help will come," says Garry. “Of course, we want everyone to be safe, but at the same time, this could end our business. Not to be dramatic, but those are the things that we're dealing with right now. "

