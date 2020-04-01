How Climbing Could Manage Coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.
How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.
Created for American television by Big Love& # 39; s Will Scheffer Y Mark V. Olsen, Going up he ran for three seasons on HBO. The series was established in the geriatric extended care center and followed the embattled doctors and nurses who cared for patients day and night. Laurie Metcalf, Niecy Nash, Alex Borstein Y Mel Rodriguez strewn with stars.
ME! News asked Scheffer and Olsen how their Emmy-nominated series would handle the coronavirus. Here is his interpretation, titled Going up: "Pandemic."
"Long Beach: Corrupted by the coronavirus. Billy Barnes long-term care unit, rebuilt, operational. As of yet, the virus has not spread to the ward. Dawn (Borstein), now with a kidney transplant, and Jenna (Metcalf), her donor, are both vulnerable, but along with Didi (Nash), they have dedicated themselves to their work as public health servers. Since medical professionals are no longer allowed to take public transportation, Dawn and Didi share the car in Jenna's Volvo. This is the day when they must also pick up Patsy (Rodríguez), the four now in the vehicle. Jenna confesses: "I feel bad because of how bad I feel because of the amount of Money I lose while so many people die. "" Didi, Dawn, Patsy, everyone in the back seat, share a look.
"It's a show at the main hospital, all the virus is gone, all the time, all ancillary services have moved; four wards at Billy Barnes have been requisitioned for maternity. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has made decisions about Triage: Since Billy Barnes's elderly women are least likely to survive the virus, vents have been reassigned to the main hospital, and a heavy raid on equipment (masks, gowns, gloves) is conducted daily.
"Jenna, fed up with the perpetual disrespect shown to geriatrics, closes the room: No one (doctor, intern, administrator) from the main hospital is allowed entry, they no longer assault their supplies. They have nailed an IV tube through From the handles on the double doors to the front entrance; Dawn handles the doors like a bulldog: they'll protect their vulnerable charges. The main hospital is furious at the insurrection. Billy Barnes has cut himself off as Donner's party.
"A SCREAM. A young woman is in labor. The OBGYN on duty has tested positive and is quarantined. Jenna is detained at the front door in an act of bureaucratic harassment (temperature gun thermometers,quot; cannot get a read " Patsy is useless, Dawn in a plot, as always, the circumstances call Didi to go up to the plate. Order Dawn and Patsy from the room ("You're bothering the patient!") And deliver the baby.
"New life in the midst of the scourge. The screams of a girl. The old women in the room feel the continuity of the circle of life, the purpose of life and their place in it …"
The three seasons of Going up they are available on HBO.
