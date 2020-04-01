How Climbing Could Manage Coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

How would your favorite character be social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So, we asked those who helped bring those programs to life over the years how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML317098c55657c7c083b085f3579c457c11% %MINIFYHTML317098c55657c7c083b085f3579c457c12%

Created for American television by Big Love& # 39; s Will Scheffer Y Mark V. Olsen, Going up he ran for three seasons on HBO. The series was established in the geriatric extended care center and followed the embattled doctors and nurses who cared for patients day and night. Laurie Metcalf, Niecy Nash, Alex Borstein Y Mel Rodriguez strewn with stars.