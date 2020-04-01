How celebrities like Tamia and Deborah Cox are creating a virtual community

%MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c11% %MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c12%

It's hard We believe that the universally ridiculed video in which various celebrities "sing,quot; "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon – apparently is understood as a sincere gesture headed by Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot – took place just two weeks ago.

%MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c13% %MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c14%

Quarantined life has made time obsolete, as have most of our daily routines. At this point, the days practically merge into each other (What day is it now, anyway ?!) So they'll forgive you if you don't remember Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman and various other artists tried, and failed terribly: invoking a digital kumbaya for our pandemic-affected world. Those were, after all, the first days, and many people, not just celebrities, were struggling with the severity of the virus. But the United States is now knee-deep in crisis mode: At the last White House press conference, President Donald Trump warned that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die from COVID-19 despite social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c15% %MINIFYHTMLce91838ee9544f99e253d790abd8647c16%

And for people who literally thrive on the attention of the masses, the coronavirus has put many celebrities in a difficult situation. As my colleague Tomi Obaro reflected a few weeks ago, "What is the artist's role in a snowball public health crisis?" What has become clear is that even celebrities themselves do not know the answer to that question. In a New York Times article on how celebrity worship has begun to falter, Amanda Hess writes that the pantheon of famous people in the "Imagine,quot; video seemed to believe that her "contributions suggest that the very appearance of a celebrity is a balm. As if a pandemic could be overcome only with the power of the stars. "

Fortunately, there are some stars, mostly musicians, who are aware of the fact that what people really crave right now is community and connection, even if the moment is fleeting.

Last weekend, vocalists Tamia and Deborah Cox published an Instagram cover of "Count on Me," which appeared on the Waiting to breathe out soundtrack and originally sung by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans. "Although we are separated, I love that we all find creative ways to stay connected and stay together during these times," Tamia wrote on Instagram in a caption about the performance, adding that it was a song that brought her and her friends "comfort." . " The post, which garnered nearly 400,000,000 views, also seemed to resonate beyond Instagram. Essence magazine picked it up, and several Twitter users aware the cap, which also went viral on Twitter. One particular reason this video seemed to hit is because both Tamia and Cox are professional singers, and the song felt sincere rather than a made-up attempt to say we're all in this together. Of course, nostalgia also played a role in the success of the Tamia and Deborah collaboration, and they're not the only celebrities who take full advantage of that longing to always feel good and trustworthy for simpler times to attract people a little bit of good mood.

On Sunday night, a faction of Twitter users enthusiastically tweeted about a song battle between producer and songwriter Johntá Austin and singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. The task was simple, the two of them, through Instagram Live, would play some of their most memorable songs, 20 each, and fans would decide which song they liked best. (Austin won, without a doubt.) The live broadcast surpassed almost 80 thousand people watching the two artists walk down the memory lane, remembering how old were they when they wrote certain songs and giving fans a deeper appreciation for their craft. Producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland had devised the format for the battle last week when they came face to face in the song's first battle. Since then, the competition has taken off, with The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett, Boi-1st vs. Hit-Boy, and more recently Austin and Ne-Yo. Among the thousands of fans who tweeted and commented on Austin and Ne-Yo, prominent musicians like Tyrese, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Wale were equally committed. And naturally people have been imagining their own ideal songwriter / producer battles like Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy or Diane Warren vs. Babyface.