Hollywood movies about the need for a friend in isolation

Loneliness is a nuisance. Especially when you are isolated from the world. It helps to have a partner during this hour of need. Someone with whom you can talk, someone with whom you can share your anxieties, your fears. Someone who reassures you by his mere presence. Name a theme and Hollywood seems to have a movie ready for that. Presenting a list of movies that highlight the importance of having a running partner.

The blue lagoon (1980)

It is a dramatic romantic survival film directed by Randal Kleiser and starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins. Two children are stranded on a deserted island when the ship they were sailing on encounters an accident. The ship's cook escapes with them and teaches them the rudiments of survival before passing away in a drunken stupor a few months later. When they reach puberty, teens experience sexual arousal. The girl becomes pregnant and then gives birth to a boy. The duo decides to make the island their home and not send signals to passing ships. The family is in a rowboat when a shark attacks them and they survive by throwing oars at him. They pass out after eating some poisonous berries, but luckily, the boy's father, who was looking for them all along, finds them.

Cast (2000)

Tom Hanks plays a systems analyst who travels the world solving system problems for FedEx. The small plane he is traveling in is caught in a storm and crashes into the Pacific Ocean. Somehow he escapes and reaches a small desert island. Several items that were part of the plane's cargo also travel to the island. In need of a partner, he draws a face with his blood on a volleyball, calls him Wilson, and begins to speak to him. The ball becomes his companion for the next four years and he actually cries when he loses it when he tries to sail away from the island. Fortunately, a cargo ship finds him and returns him to civilization.

The Snow Walker (2003)

The Snow Walker is a Canadian film written and directed by Charles Martin Smith and starring Barry Pepper and Annabella Piugattuk, of Inuit origin. A group of Inuit people ask a pilot to take a young woman to the nearest hospital. They bribe him with valuable walrus tusks to get the job done. However, his plane develops engine problems and has to make a hard landing. They are stranded in the middle of nowhere with winter approaching. However, the sick young woman helps the young man learn the survival skills practiced by his people for eons and little by little the two companions unite, even killing a pair of tidal caribou during the winter. It is a story about determination and determination and about two people from different backgrounds finding comfort in each other.

The Life of Pi (2012)

Based on a novel written by Yann Martel with the same name and directed by Ang Lee, the movie, starring Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, Adil Hussain and Gerard Depardieu, the film tells the story of an Indian man named Pi Patel. He tells a novelist that at 16 he survived a shipwreck and is adrift in the Pacific Ocean in a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger for company. The tiger and the child become uncomfortable companions at best, and the child learns that caring for the big cat is helping him stay sane. The duo has many adventures before straying from the Mexican coast and is eventually rescued, while the tiger escapes to the jungle. The real question is, was the animal real or was it the child's imagination?

The Red Turtle (2016)

This is one of the most beautiful animation movies you have ever seen. Directed by Dutch animator Michaël Dudok de Wit and produced by Wild Bunch and Studio Ghibli, this heartwarming film tells the story of a shipwrecked man on a desert island who encounters a giant red tortoise who later becomes a woman. They become later companions and lovers and, in due course, have a child. The boy becomes friendly with some green turtles and finally nothing. The couple grows old together on the island and one night the man dies. After mourning her passing in the morning, the woman transforms back into a red turtle and swims. The surprising thing is that the film has no dialogue and yet the message of peace, love and harmony spreads.