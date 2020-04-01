Hollywood Events and Media Canceled or Postponed – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5711% %MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5712%

Update for updates … As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more events are canceled or postponed, and entertainment sites are closed.

The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic from the COVID-19 virus, which has sickened 750,890 people in some 170 countries and territories, with 36,405 global deaths as of Tuesday, according to the WHO. As of Tuesday, the death toll in the US USA It is 2,860 (compared to 2,405 on Monday), with the number of confirmed cases nationwide at 163,539 (compared to 140,904 the previous day), covering the 50 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and the United States Virgin Islands. That's according to the latest official numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

%MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5713% %MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5714% Related story %MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5715% %MINIFYHTML39c5c8fcb24b6a07513b477ac353aa5716% Dealing with the COVID 19 Crisis: Read all stories here

Here is a large but by no means complete list of entertainment-related disruptions linked to COVID-19 fears. We will update it as more information becomes available.

TV PRODUCTION

See the full list of deadlines here.

FILM PRODUCTION

See the full list of deadlines here.

INDUSTRIAL EVENTS

35 Off-Broadway Lucille Lortel Awards It will be an online-only event on May 3rd. Nominations will be announced on April 14.

the Peabody Awards The ceremony scheduled for June 18 has been postponed. No new date is set.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on June 7 on CBS, has been postponed. No new date is set.

the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which was set for May 2 in Cleveland is postponed to November 7.

VidCon 2020The annual online video convention scheduled for June 17-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center was canceled.

the Country Music Academy Awards, which had been scheduled for April 5, postponed its 55th annual ceremony until September 16. It will air on CBS.

The producers' union of America has postponed it Produced by conference scheduled for June 6-7 in Los Angeles. No new date is set.

Popsugar has postponed its third annual Playground event, which was scheduled to run June 13-14. He plans to reschedule for the fall.

IMC has postponed its annual Pop Awards Y Film and television visual media awards, both scheduled for May. No new dates are set.

24th Webby Awards, set for May 11, is canceled.

Don Winslow has canceled his book tour for Broken.

the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which was scheduled for June 8 in Manhattan, is being postponed.

the Eurovision singing contest has canceled its 65th edition, which was scheduled for May 16 in Rotterdam.

the Kennedy Center has canceled all presentations and public events until Sunday, May 10.

the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Slated to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29, it has been postponed.

the BAFTA TV Awards, Set for March 26, they have been postponed.

the 31st GLAAD Media Awards scheduled for April 16 in Los Angeles is postponed; The New York edition of March 19 had already been canceled.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences postponed the 41st annual edition Sports Emmy Awards (April 28) and 71 annual Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering dinner (April 19). Both will be rescheduled.

The 49th Annual Juno Awards, Canada Music Awards to be presented on March 15 are canceled.

WonderCon, which had been scheduled for April 10-12 in Anaheim, is being postponed. No new date was announced.

the 2020 Personal Manager Exchange conference and Induction of personal managers of the Hall of Fame The ceremonies have been postponed from May until fall.

The New York premiere of Kill Chain: Cyberwar in the United States Elections scheduled for March 19 is canceled.

The room ScreenCraft Writers Summit It has been postponed from April 23 to 26, 2021 in Chicago.

Twitter and YouTube have canceled scheduled live events for advertisers in the 2020 NewFronts, which are scheduled to run from April 27 to May 6, opting for live performances. The IAB organizer recommends the broadcast for all participants.

the AFI Management Workshop for the 2020 Women's Class Show scheduled for March 11 is canceled. Movies can be viewed here.

HBO Annual Live Benefit Too Many Stars Night: United States Joins For Autism Programs presented by Jon Stewart and scheduled for April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York, has been postponed to a later date

the David Di Donatello AwardsThe Italian version of the Oscars postponed their annual ceremony in Rome from April 3 to May 8.

The 25th Annual Los Angeles Book Festival, originally scheduled for April 18 and 19 at USC, has been rescheduled for October 3 and 4.

The annual white tie Gridiron Club Dinner, sponsored by the oldest journalism group in Washington D.C., canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for March 14.

the Royal Television Society Program Awards In London on March 17 at the Grosvenor House Hotel will be held behind closed doors, and only RTS nominees and representatives will be able to attend.

Quibi canceled its launch party scheduled for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the mobile platform went live. The application is scheduled to launch on April 6.

A + E Networks canceled its live Upfront event scheduled for March 25 and will host virtual initial performances starting the week of March 23.

Comcast FreeWheel has canceled its scheduled presentation for March 12 in New York. Fox News dropped out of his Upfronts presentation scheduled for March 24.

Fox Entertainment has canceled its program development presentations, which had been scheduled in New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles for the last week of March.

Disney canceled its Launch of the European press for Disney + in London, which was scheduled for March 5. The event at the London Expo event space to "celebrate the European launch of Disney +" was expected to include "exclusive" presentations by key executives and creative chiefs, along with several special guests.

the London book fair, one of the largest international literary events in the world, has been canceled. The event was scheduled for March 10-12. Around 25,000 publishers, authors and agents were expected from around the world.

Parties

Frameline44, the San Francisco LGBTQ + International Film Festival, was postponed from June 18 to 20 until a TBA date in the fall.

the Overlook Film Festival, the annual horror festival that had been scheduled for May 28 and 31 in New Orleans, has been postponed.

Sixth Mammoth Lakes Film Festival It has been postponed from May 21 to 24 to September 16 and 20.

The thirtieth edition of Inside outCanada's largest LGBTQ + film festival, originally scheduled to take place from May 21 to 31 in Toronto, has postponed its dates from October 1 to 11.

The Sundance Institute has postponed its annual Sundance London Y Sundance Hong King film festivals and "reinventing" the 58 live shows planned through August, including its Utah summer labs.

Sixth Greenwich International Film Festival, scheduled for April 29 to May 3, has canceled all physical events, and the renowned Greenwich International Virtual Film Festival is now scheduled for May 1 to 3.

24th American film festival, originally scheduled for June 17 and 21 in Miami, was postponed to October 21 and 25.

The California Film Institute DocLands Documentary Film Festival, scheduled for April 30 to May 3, has been postponed.

the Banff World Media Festival, the annual international television event to be held June 14-17 in Alberta, Canada, has been canceled.

the Provincetown International Film Festival, scheduled for June 17 and 21, is canceled.

The 73 Cannes film festival, set for May 12-23, has been postponed. Organizers said: "Several options are being considered to preserve its operation, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July 2020."

2020 Nantucket Film Festival, scheduled for June 23 and 29, has been postponed until later in the summer.

The 46 Seattle International Film Festival, established from May 14 to June 7, is canceled.

the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the oldest festival in the UK, has postponed its 74th edition scheduled for June 17-28. He said he hopes to be able to organize some elements of the event at a later date.

the Cannes Lions Creativity Festival It has been postponed from June 22 to 26 to October 26 and 30.

2020 Sydney film festival, which will run from June 3 to 14, is canceled.

The 50th edition of the Glastonbury Music Festival, which will run from June 24 to 28, is canceled.

The 18th Annual Golden State Film Festival It will be online only and all your physical events will be canceled.

The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival, scheduled for April 23-30, has been postponed.

The fifth annual Doc10 Film Festival, scheduled for April 16-19 in Chicago, has been postponed until the summer.

Miami Dade College & # 39; s Miami film festival It ended its seventh edition prematurely on March 12 after six days of operations.

the DTLA Film Festival has postponed its 12th edition for this year.

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ + Film Festival, scheduled to run March 18-29, has been canceled.

the San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled for April 8-21, has been canceled.

the Garden State Film Festival, scheduled for March 25 and 29 in Asbury Park, NJ, has been changed to online only.

the Sonoma International Film Festival, which will take place March 25-29 in Sonoma, California, is canceled.

the Canadian Film Fest, scheduled for March 24 and 28, it is canceled.

The 22nd Annual Ebertfest, On April 14 and 17 in Champaign, IL, it is canceled.

The ninth annual Sun Valley Film Festival, scheduled for March 18 and 22 in Idaho, is canceled.

The 19th Annual Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for April 15-26 in Manhattan, is postponed.

The eleventh annual TCM Classic Film Festival, scheduled for April 16 and 19 in Hollywood, is canceled but has set up a "Home Special Edition" for the same dates.

the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival, scheduled for April 1 to 5, is postponed.

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival It has been rescheduled for June 8 and 9 in Santa Monica and Brentwood.

Twentieth annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, scheduled to run from April 1 to 5, is postponed until further notice.

the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and sister event the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both in the Indio, California desert, have been postponed. Coachella moved its dates from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19 to October 9-11 and from October 16 to 18, and Stagecoach moved from April 24 to 26 to October 23 to 25.

the Prague International Film Festival moved from March 19-27 to an undetermined space in 2020

SXSW, the film, music and technology festival that takes place from March 13 to 22 in Austin is canceled

The one co-founded by Geena Davis Bentonville Film Festival Arkansas has moved its 2020 dates from April 29 to May 2 to August 5 and 8

Opening of Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival, originally scheduled to run March 12-21 in Jeddah, is canceled. Organizers said the event will be rescheduled

The 22nd Annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival Planned for March 5-15 in Greece is postponed, with organizers looking at dates in late May or early June

In Switzerland, the International Film Festival and the Forum on Human Rights, scheduled for March 6 and 15 in Geneva, and Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne (Think Cinema Lausanne), scheduled for March 4 and 8, were canceled.

the Ultra Music Festival in Miami it is canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. The 21-year-old electronic music festival was scheduled for March 20-22.

CINEMAS

Cinemark It will close 345 theaters on March 18.

AMC Theaters They are closed for at least six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

Cineworld Y Odeon They have closed all their theaters in the UK and Ireland "until further notice".

Alamo Drafthouse It has closed all of its corporate sites and all franchise-owned locations except one (in Winchester, WVa).

Cineplex Odeon It has closed all 165 locations until at least April 5.

Iconic theaters It closed all 49 theaters in 27 markets as of midnight on March 16.

Regal Cinemas is closing all US locations. USA from March 17 until further notice.

All theaters in France, Italy, Czech Republic, Iran, Poland, India, Lebanon, Norway, Denmark, Greece Y Kuwait is closed.

Palace cinemas It will close its 20 locations on March 19 until further notice.

American Cinematheque has suspended all screenings and public events in the Egyptian theater in Hollywood and the Aero Theater in Santa Monica

Conferences

CinemaEurope, originally scheduled for June 22-25 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, has been moved from August 3 to 6.

NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 18 and 22, is going virtual and will not be rescheduled. The National Broadcasters Association is now "improving" its NAB Show New York, which runs from October 16-17.

Cannes lions It has postponed its 2020 edition from June to October 26-30.

CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor conference to be held from March 30 to April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is canceled.

E3 The annual conference on computers and video games canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for June 11 in Los Angeles.

Series Mania, The annual television festival in Lille, France is canceled.

MIPTV, the annual international television conference and the market scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Cannes is canceled. All MipTV related events including Mip Formats and Mip Doc were also canceled. the Preserves The event, originally scheduled to run in parallel to MipTV, moved from October 9 to 14 along with MIPCOM.

the annual Google I / O Developer conference, scheduled for May 12-14, is canceled at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google said that guests who purchased tickets will receive a full refund by March 13 and those who registered will automatically receive the option to purchase an I / O 2021 ticket.

The Doha Film Institute canceled the 2020 edition of Qumra, an event in which international directors are invited to speak with Arab filmmakers. Claire Denis and James Gray were scheduled to attend this year's edition, which had been planned for March 20-25.

the Milken Institute Global Conference Announced that the event, scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills in early May, has been rescheduled for July 7-10 in a venue to be announced. The annual meeting brings together leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia from around the world.

the annual Game developer conference, scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, is being postponed, with plans to host an event this summer.

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Set of components in person for May 5 and 6 in San José, CA canceled; instead, it will focus on "locally hosted events, videos and live streaming content."

Hong Kong Filmart: Asia's largest film market was postponed from late March to August 27 and 29, 2020.

2020 Mobile Phone World Congress in Barcelona scheduled for February 24 and 27 it was canceled.

SPORTS

the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, it was postponed to July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Olympics were never rescheduled in peacetime.

the open french The tennis tournament was postponed from May to September.

The 146th race of The Kentucky Derby It has been postponed from May 2 to September 5.

the Euro 2020 The soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021.

WWE has moved its WrestleMania 36 event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, to a practice facility in Orlando and will continue as a pay-per-event event without a live audience.

UFC He has postponed his UFC Fight Nights scheduled for March 21-28 and April 11, but said his high-profile fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still scheduled for April 18.

Major League Baseball It has extended the delay on its opening day, which should have started on March 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred said March 16 that the date, already two weeks behind schedule, will be further delayed according to CDC guidelines restricting events for more than 50 people. for the next eight weeks.

The United Kingdom Premier league has suspended its season until April 3, and UEFA has suspended the next set of matches in its Champions League Y European league which were set for March 17 and 18.

the PGA Tour has postponed all its golf events, including teachers Y the players championship, until at least April 12.

the XFL he has canceled the rest of his inaugural regular season.

The 124th race of Boston Marathon He moved from April 20 to September 14.

the NCAA has canceled all its national championships, including its major men's and women's basketball tournaments

the NHL has suspended his season.

Major League Soccer He has suspended his season for 30 days.

the annual Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17 and 19, is canceled.

Spain soccer league, the league, has suspended play for at least two weeks after a Real Madrid player was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the entire team was quarantined.

the NBA He suspended his season after Wednesday night's games after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

ItalyThe Serie A professional soccer league suspended the game mid-season by a decree by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9. The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in the country, said the strike is at least until April 3.

the BNP Paribas Open The professional tennis tournament, scheduled for March 9 and 22 in Indian Wells, California, is canceled.

The best soccer league in France Ligue 1 He moved to play in empty stadiums or with just 1,000 fans until April 15, as ordered by the government's call to limit public gatherings to 1,000 people or less. The French League Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund will be played at an empty Parc des Princes in Paris.

Formula One has canceled the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17 and 19

the Indoor Athletics World Championships in Nanjing, China, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed until March 2021

RELEASE DATES

Theatrical releases of Sony Pictures Classics " the climbWell let's go from america Throat Cut City, Strand Release & # 39; s The artist's wife. Reflector David Copperfield's personal story Y Antlers have been postponed

Mangurama / Abramorama has ruled out the theatrical execution of his documentary Dosed, which will now launch only on VOD on March 20. The companies said 10% of each purchase of the film will go towards coronavirus disaster relief, which will be matched by Facebook.

Vertical Entertainment has postponed the theatrical release of Human capital has and instead will launch on March 20 on VOD. The success of the film will go to theaters at a later unspecified date.

Lightyear Entertainment has canceled the theatrical release of The Etruscan smile and will instead offer it on June 16 on VOD and Blu-ray.

Quentin Dupiex has postponed the theatrical release of Suede and will make a decision on its future digital and / or theatrical release.

Elevation Pictures has canceled the theatrical run of The Grizzlies and chose not to offer a digital launch.

Bleecker Street has changed the theatrical release of Dream horse Y Military wives to May.

Lionsgate will do their romantic drama I still believe which hit theaters on March 12, available on VOD on March 27.

Universal postponed theatrical release on July 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru. No new date is set.

Lionsgate has delayed the releases of Antebellum, to run Y Spiral. No new dates have been set.

Disney has postponed the launch scheduled for May 1, Black widow. No new date has been set.

Gravitas Ventures has canceled the theatrical release of Bad therapy and set a VOD release date for April 17.

Roadside Attractions has delayed the launch scheduled for April 17, The secret: dare to dream starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. No new date was announced.

The launch of the Imax documentary Beastie Boys Story Scheduled for April 3 has been postponed. Her streaming debut on April 24 on Apple TV + remains in place.

Disney has postponed the release of three of its movies: Mulan (March 27), 20th Century Studios / Marvel’s New mutants (April 3) and Searchlight's horror photo Antlers (April 17th). No new dates have been announced.

Universal F9 It has gone from its worldwide release date and time from May 22 to April 9, 2021.

Paramount launch A quiet place II has been delayed. No new date was announced.

Sony has changed the global launch of Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive to August 7. It was released abroad later in March and will be released in the United States on April 3.

Magnolia Pictures is moving the theatrical release of its documentary Gerrymandering Kill the dragon from March 13 to April 3 in theaters and digital.

MGM, Eon and Universal postponed the global release dates of their James Bond film No time to die from April 2 in the UK and internationally and its release date and date for the United States Easter weekend on April 10 through November 25.

Brainstorm Media has canceled the theatrical release of Working man and will instead launch it on May 5 on VOD.

Full Moon Films has canceled the March 27 theatrical release of Deborah Kampmeier Headband and now it will launch on March 26 on VOD.

THEME PARKS / MUSEUMS

the Walt disney World the parks in Orlando have closed until March 31. Its resort hotels will be closed on March 20.

All Six Flags parks including Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles and Knott berry farm in Buena Park, CA, they will close until at least March 31.

Universal Studios Hollywood It will close on March 14 at least until March 28. Universal CityWalk remains open for now.

Disneyland Y Disney California Adventure in Anaheim it will close from March 14 to 31. Disney cruises It has also stopped.

SeaWorld San Diego It will be closed from March 16 until at least March 31.

Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theater and Wishing Star Park closed on January 25. Disneyland tokyo Y Tokyo DisneySea They are closing from February 29 to March 15, confirmed the operator The Oriental Land Co.

Universal studios japan It will be closed until at least March 22.

In Los Angeles, the L.A. County Museum of Art he Wide museum, he Getty Center, Villa Getty, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum Y the William S. Hart museumThey are closing until further notice.

the Iowa Battleship Museum in San Pedro, CA, is closed until at least March 28

In New York, the museum of modern art, Metropolitan Art MuseumThree s three locations, American Museum of Natural History, The Guggenheim, Brooklyn Museum, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York City Museum, he Jewish museum Y American Museum of Folk Art in New York they are closed.

Brooklyn Academy of Music Y BAM Rose Cinemas We have suspended all live and film events until further notice.

the Neon museum Las Vegas has closed until further notice.

CONCERTS

Justin Bieber is postponing all 2020 dates currently set for The Changes Tour, with tickets to be honored when the dates are rescheduled.

The Eagles have postponed their dates for the California Hotel tour in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, and St. Paul, MN, from September 18 to October 25.

Josh Groban's great great radio show It has been postponed from April 18 to October 5 at the Manhattan location.

Summerfest Milwaukee It has been postponed from June 24 to July 5 until September 3 and 5, from 10 to 12 and from September 17 to 19.

Metallice He has postponed his six South American tour dates that would begin on April 15 in Chile and April 27 in Brazil.

2020 Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville Y Sonic temple music festivals have been canceled, and the Stronger than life The festival in Louisville, KY was postponed from September 17 to 20.

Tesla it has postponed its dates from April 10 to May 1 in North America until fall.

The 50 Glastonbury festival It has been canceled. It was scheduled for June 24-28 in Somerset, England.

The Rolling Stones They have postponed their tour of the North American stadium that will begin on May 8 in San Diego and run until July 5 in Atlanta. No new dates have been announced.

ZZ Top He has postponed his residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas which was established for the 20-28 game.

Guns n roses He has rescheduled 10 dates set in March and April on his tour of South and Central America. The shows are now scheduled for November 8 to December 6.

Elton John has postponed a portion of the North American dates (March 26 to May 2) in its Farewell yellow brick road tour next year. The performances from May 22 to July 8 remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters They have delayed the start of their Van Your 2020, rescheduling the first three dates in mid-April to early December. The new dates for the other seven shows announced on their tour are TBA.

The OMS He has postponed his UK and Ireland tour, which was scheduled from March 16 to April. The new dates are to be confirmed.

Among countless regional and national cancellations and deferrals, Live Nation and AEG have partnered with CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA to create a global working group, who has reportedly recommended canceling all tours.

Country singer Kenny Chesney He has postponed the start of his Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which will now begin April 18 in Dallas.

The Comedy Shop in West Hollywood he has suspended all performances until March 31. The factory of laughter In Hollywood I removed some shows and limited their audience size to 200 for others.

Hard rock band Rage against the machine He has postponed the first stage of his reunion tour, which was scheduled from March 26 to May 20. Its July and August dates are not affected.

The great Ole Opry Nashville has postponed all shows from March 13 to April 4.

Third blind eye He has rescheduled his United States tour, which will now resume on May 31 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Sturgill Simpson He has canceled or rescheduled multiple shows on his A Good Look’n Tour, which will resume on April 20 in Omaha, NE.

Spank molly It has postponed its annual show schedule for St. Patrick's Day from March 12-17.

Kiss Y David Lee Roth We have postponed the last three dates on the current leg of your tour until early October.

Lynyrd Skynyrd She has rescheduled her March tour dates.

Maluma has postponed its 11:11 shows in Europe.

From New York Carnegie room has canceled all events until May 10.

Billy JoelThe shows scheduled for March 19, April 10, and May 2 at New York's Madison Square Garden have been postponed to September 26, October 11, and November 13, respectively.

Santana canceled the European stage of its Miraculous World Tour, which was scheduled for 13 countries from March 14 to April 5

Zac Brown Band He has postponed the spring stage of his The Owl Tour, which was due to start on March 12. No new dates were announced.

Dan + Shay They have rescheduled the spring leg of their tour (Arena) for summer and fall, with new dates from July 30 to October 31.

Carol Burnett: Laughter and Reflection, a question-and-answer session scheduled for March 14 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, has been postponed until October 10.

pearl jam He has postponed the first scheduled 17-date leg of his PJ / Gigaton tour, with current tickets to be honored on new dates to be determined. The rock band was due to start their dates in North America on March 18 in Toronto; his next date as of now is June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BTS He canceled the April dates in his hometown of Seoul, South Korea, as well as other K-pop groups NCT, GOT7, and Winner.

Green Day He postponed the dates of March in Asia (Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong) for his current Hella Mega Tour.

the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Los Angeles has canceled or postponed all events until May 31.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra He has canceled all concerts until the end of his season in May.

Korea Times Music FestivalHollywood Bowl April 25 date postponed

Buckcherry She has postponed her shows from March 20, March 21 and March 27 at The Rose in Pasadena, Canyon Santa Clarita and The Canyon Montclair, respectively. No new dates were announced.

Aaron NevilleLos conciertos programados para el 13 de marzo en el Rose en Pasadena y el 14 de marzo en el Canyon Agoura, se han reprogramado para el 12 de septiembre en el Canyon Montclair y el 11 de septiembre en el Canyon, respectivamente.

Simbad ha pospuesto su espectáculo del 13 de marzo en el Teatro Saban de Beverly Hills.

TEATRO EN VIVO

Las próximas carreras de Broadway de Caroline, o cambio Y Velas de cumpleaños Se han retrasado hasta la caída. Ambos habían sido programados para abrir en abril.

Lincoln Center Theatre ha pospuesto el debut de Broadway de Volando sobre el atardecer hasta la caida.

El renacimiento de Broadway de ¿Quién teme a Virginia Woolf? ha sido cancelado.

La producción de Broadway de la nueva comedia de Martin McDonagh Ahorcados no reanudará las actuaciones cuando se levante el apagado del coronavirus

La producción del Reino Unido de Juego final protagonizada por Daniel Radcliffe y Alan Cumming at The Old Vic en Londres ha cancelado el resto de su carrera, que finalizaría el 28 de marzo.

Broadway se oscurecerá, a partir del 12 de marzo. Las 31 producciones se cerrarán hasta el 12 de abril, y se pospondrán ocho espectáculos que comenzarán las previsualizaciones durante el próximo mes.

the Groundlings ha dicho el 12 de marzo que cancelará todos los espectáculos programados hasta el 31 de marzo en su teatro West Hollywood.

Todas las actuaciones públicas en Lincoln Center han sido cancelados al menos hasta marzo … Eso incluye la próxima producción de Broadway del Lincoln Center Theatre Volando sobre el atardecer, la producción de Off Broadway de Ropa íntima, Film at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic y Metropolitan Opera.

the Centro Kennedy en Washington, D.C., canceló todas las presentaciones públicas del 13 al 31 de marzo.

El Teatro Pantages en Hollywood ha suspendido su Hamilton actuaciones programadas para el jueves hasta el 31 de marzo.

En otras partes del área de Los Ángeles, actuaciones de El musical Bob Esponja en el Dolby Theatre del Match 24-31 se han centrado. Center Theatre Group ha eliminado las actuaciones de El Libro de Mormón, Las Antípodas Y Fiesta en la calle en el Teatro Ahmanson, el Foro Mark Taper y el Teatro Kirk Douglas. The Music Center ha cancelado todas las actuaciones en el Teatro Ahmanson, Pabellón Dorothy Chandler, Foro Mark Taper Y Sala de Conciertos Walt Disney, incluyendo el GATO ROJO teatro. LA Opera ha cancelado la actuación del sábado de Roberto Devereux. Cal State Northridge ha cancelado todas las actuaciones en The Soraya del 12 de marzo al 17 de abril. Conservatorio de Música de Pasadena ha cancelado todas las actuaciones hasta el 5 de abril.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Cenicienta: La producción de estreno mundial del nuevo musical de Lloyd Webber, originalmente programada para comenzar a presentarse el 28 de agosto en el Teatro Gillian Lynne de Londres, se pospuso y ahora se estrenará el 9 de octubre, con la noche de estreno el 28 de octubre.