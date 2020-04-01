Hold the beer! The preview made by the Busch family will surprise you

We are going to need a drink during this episode!
As the excitement continues to grow for the season finale of The elaborate Busch family this Thursday, E! News has an exclusive look at what will come with this successful team.
For starters, it's safe to say that the family brewery opening ceremony won't exactly be drama-free.
"I've been trying to make my family understand how much (my girlfriend) Marissa means to me and they just keep pushing." Billy Busch Jr. shared in a clip from this week's episode. "I feel like this is the only way I'm going to get their attention and hopefully get them involved."
The cameras rotate as Billy and his lead man prepare to deliver a speech at the special ceremony. But as soon as Billy's mother Christi Busch she listens to her son speak, she fears the worst: is she about to propose to him?
"This is one of the worst feelings in the world. I love Billy so much and I can't stand being here and seeing him make this kind of mistake," she shared. "I don't want to be part of a hasty engagement. It's too soon. I'm afraid he's preparing to hurt himself and that scares me."
What is perfectly clear is the fact that the Busch family is very skeptical of Billy and Marissa's relationship. During the season, some family members have speculated that Marissa only loves her relative for her money.
