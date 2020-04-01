His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Touring the world with masks for everyone
This is what the global market for face masks and other protective gear now looks like: rushed bar deals, sudden calls to corporate jets, and quick bank transfers from bank accounts in Hong Kong, the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Governments, hospital chains, clinics and employers are looking everywhere for protective equipment during a severe shortage, paying five times the price of N95 masks, and a new type of merchant has emerged to make it all happen.
New urgency: Up to 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may show no symptoms, said the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Some people never have symptoms, others have symptoms later, factors that profoundly complicate efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
China: The country has increased mask production to almost 12 times its previous level of 10 million per day. But many suppliers are unreliable, and navigating customs and transportation laws during global closings is confusing.
As governments tighten restrictions on movement and business, and consumers are afraid to spend money, it appears that the abrupt halt could require a one-year recovery, rather than a simple change to a solid recovery, such as investors expected.
"This is already shaping up to be the deepest dive on record for the world economy for more than 100 years," said a Harvard economist, adding that if it lasted long, it would be "the mother of all financial crises."
Case study: In China, Getting the economy back on track has already been more difficult than shutting it down. And many countries are not even close to this tipping point.
Markets: Shares on Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday, with the S,amp;P 500 falling nearly 4 percent in early trading. Shares in London and Paris were trading 2-4 percent lower, after similar declines in Asia. Here is the latest from the markets.
The virus has ignited the scientific community in ways that no outbreak or medical mystery has ever had before.
The studies are published online long before they normally appear in academic journals, and researchers have identified and shared hundreds of sequences from the viral genome. The usual imperatives of the profession, such as academic credit and competitive secrecy, have fallen by the wayside.
Quotable: "The ability to work collaboratively, regardless of your personal academic progress, is occurring right now because it is a matter of survival," said a professor at Harvard Medical School who is working on a coronavirus trial.
Another angle: It is the pointy stain seen around the world. We say The Illustration Story of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA which has come to represent the coronavirus.
Loyal supporter goes missing in China
Friends of a well-connected former property magnate say he disappeared in March after writing a critical essay with the Chinese government, saying the actions of a power-hungry "clown,quot; and the Communist Party's strict limits on freedom of expression they had exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic. .
Ren Zhiqiang, the magnate, was a loyal member of the Communist Party for decades, and his criticism was respected because officials believed that everything was in good faith. Now his disappearance adds to fears that China is abandoning some of the reforms that saved it from international isolation.
This is what is happening the most.
‘King Tiger’: the The Netflix documentary series is an international success. Since its launch last month, the central character, Joe Exotic, an eccentric former owner of a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, has appealed his jail sentence, and the animal rights activist who was convicted of trying to kill has Condemned how the series portrayed the disappearance of her husband.
Snapshot: Above, Fos-sur-Mer, in southern France, home to some of the country's countries. Most polluting factories. Many of the city's residents have filed a joint criminal complaint accusing the steel, oil and petrochemical factories of putting their lives at risk.
What we are seeing: This Getty Twitter thread, in which the Los Angeles Museum of Art challenges people to recreate their favorite works of art at home. My favorite is the one that mimics a Chardin still life, but with cans of tuna replacing fish.
Cook: Shakshuka is great with almost any cheese. Melissa Clark used mozzarella instead of feta cheese to give the North African egg dish some "rubbery stickiness."
Watch: "Lady Bird,quot;, always. Or if you fancy a television drama, here are the top 20 from "The Sopranos,quot;. (That could lead him to rebroadcast "Friday Night Lights,quot;). Our short film of the day is "Born Again,quot;, a tiny tale horror comedy, chosen by Erik Piepenburg.
Do: Art critic Jerry Saltz has ideas for How to be creative. "Isolation favors art," he adds.
Here is our complete collection of ideas. what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
A type of internet?
We just launched On Tech, a newsletter on how technology is reshaping our world. Shira Ovide, its presenter, spoke to The Times tech columnist Kevin Roose about his recent article on internet friendliness. You can subscribe to the Tech newsletter here.
So the internet is good now? Did you forget all you have forever written?
Kevin: It's not so much that the Internet is "good,quot; now, after all, these tools haven't changed, but I think we've seen people use the Internet in a more social way, which is great. I hope it last's!
What can we all do to keep this enjoyable?
Kevin: I've been thinking about this a lot. I think the answer is that we must contribute more. In normal times, we, and myself, are much more passive about using the Internet. There is something Research showing that we are happier when we use social media actively rather than passively scrolling.
The more good people use social media, the less bad people will be able to get the megaphone. Now, not only opportunists are expanding, but also doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and people who organize face masks.
But doctors will not continue publishing forever. And does the world really need Instagram photos of my boring oatmeal breakfast?
Kevin: Yes, be boring! Living a pandemic is terrifying. We should all be legally obligated to post photos of our boring breakfasts. It's what people used to call Instagram: "Oh, it's just the people who post their avocado toast." But honestly, that sounds amazing right now: a fully toasted avocado social network!
