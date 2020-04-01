His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Touring the world with masks for everyone

This is what the global market for face masks and other protective gear now looks like: rushed bar deals, sudden calls to corporate jets, and quick bank transfers from bank accounts in Hong Kong, the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Governments, hospital chains, clinics and employers are looking everywhere for protective equipment during a severe shortage, paying five times the price of N95 masks, and a new type of merchant has emerged to make it all happen.

New urgency: Up to 25 percent of people infected with the new coronavirus may show no symptoms, said the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Some people never have symptoms, others have symptoms later, factors that profoundly complicate efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

China: The country has increased mask production to almost 12 times its previous level of 10 million per day. But many suppliers are unreliable, and navigating customs and transportation laws during global closings is confusing.