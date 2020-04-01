Here are the COVID-19 related changes coming to Costco

Costco is implementing new policies designed to keep customers and employees safe as the COVID-19 public health crisis escalates, the big box retailer announced Wednesday.

Changes range from hours of operation, limits on guests, and reduced service in some departments.

"As many of you have noticed, we have experienced a surge in business during this time," Craig Jelinek, Costco president and CEO, said in a statement. "As a result, we have taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and ask members and employees to practice social distancing. We have also reduced some services."

Here are the changes:

Guest limits

Starting April 3, a limit of two people per membership card will be allowed to enter Costco warehouses, the company announced.

Hours of operation

Costco warehouses will now close at 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Costco gas stations will open daily at 7:30 a.m. and they will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 6:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Special schedule for over 60 years.

Costco announced that its warehouses will open from 8 a.m. 9 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday, for members age 60 and over, and those with physical disabilities only. During these hours, the pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed, the company said.

Department reductions

Costco has reduced services in some departments in an effort to limit personal contact and allow for social distancing. In some places, the company said, there will be little or no service in the hearing aid, optical, floral and jewelry departments.

Product limitations

The company announced that it imposes limitations on certain products "to help ensure that more members can buy the merchandise they want and need."

You can find a complete list of updated Costco policies here.

