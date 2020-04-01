Here are the 5 things we are most excited to see at WrestleMania 36

A WrestleMania like no other.

%MINIFYHTML4a37f2f15516d0c9f6b8daa571deb99b11% %MINIFYHTML4a37f2f15516d0c9f6b8daa571deb99b12%

After countless events, including the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2020 Met Gala, were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many wondered what would become of WrestleMania 36.

In typical WWE fashion, the famous organization ruled that they would go ahead with the biggest night of wrestling. How? By transforming it into a two-night live streaming mega event.

As in previous years, this event will be full of memorable moments, and we have all the details you need before the big event on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The best and brightest in WWE, including John Cena, Goldberg, Becky lynch, Daniel Bryan and more: they will compete as the former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski presents the "Show of shows,quot;.

Here's your breakdown of all the WrestleMania action you should be prepared for!