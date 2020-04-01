Here are the 5 things we are most excited to see at WrestleMania 36

Perfect Image / Shutterstock
A WrestleMania like no other.
After countless events, including the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2020 Met Gala, were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many wondered what would become of WrestleMania 36.
In typical WWE fashion, the famous organization ruled that they would go ahead with the biggest night of wrestling. How? By transforming it into a two-night live streaming mega event.
As in previous years, this event will be full of memorable moments, and we have all the details you need before the big event on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The best and brightest in WWE, including John Cena, Goldberg, Becky lynch, Daniel Bryan and more: they will compete as the former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski presents the "Show of shows,quot;.
Here's your breakdown of all the WrestleMania action you should be prepared for!
1. John Cena faces "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt
The WWE Universe has witnessed Cena face many wrestling legends, but are you ready to face the battle of good versus evil at WrestleMania? Of course, we are talking about the next game of the 16-time World Champion against the, practically unstoppable, Demon.
The Demon has only been defeated once, by Goldberg at the WWE Super ShowDown. So this could be anyone's game.
2. Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match
It wouldn't be WrestleMania without a good old-fashioned elimination match. The match in question will feature the female SmackDown champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina Y Total divas& # 39; own Naomi (AKA Trinity Fatu)
We have a feeling that many friends will crumble, as an elimination match is bound to manifest chaos. We are more concerned with Bayley and Sasha's BFF bond. Can you survive the "biggest stage of them all,quot;?
3. Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns Showdown: Still Standing?
With WrestleMania just a few days away, it's surprising that Goldberg vs. Roman kingdoms Showdown is still listed as one of the show's biggest games. Reportedly, Reigns, who has become immunocompromised after past battles with leukemia, is reported to have walked away from the confrontation.
Since he is at risk during this health crisis, it makes sense that he has stepped back from the game. But why hasn't WWE announced anything? We have a feeling there is a big surprise for Goldberg.
Only time will tell!
4. Becky Lynch will fight to keep her title
They call Becky "The Man,quot; for a reason. In case you forgot, the Irish fighter became Raw Women's Champion after defeating Ronda Rousey Y Charlotte Flair in a historic main event game at WrestleMania 35.
Despite his incredible fighting skills, no one expected The Man to retain his title for so long. But unfortunately, she has. However, she faces a new threat in the form of mortal Shayna Baszler.
In case you didn't know, in a previous showdown between the two, Shayna shocked the WWE Universe by biting the back of Becky's neck.
Does Shayna have what it takes to dethrone man? Or is it just another opponent for Becky to conquer?
5. Drew McIntyre's showdown with the beast
Brock Lesnar He is easily the most feared fighter in the WWE Universe.
However, the winner of the Royal Rumble 2020 for men Drew McIntyre He was not afraid when he selected the Beast as his opponent for WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Terminator left WWE in 2014, only to return in 2017 with one goal in mind: a WrestleMania championship title.
Despite the fact that Drew is more determined than ever, Brock is not going to give up his title. Therefore, we have the feeling that this match will be unforgettable.
