Here are 10 reasons why it matters – Up News Info Detroit

– April 1 is National Census Day.

The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five United States territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to the Census website 2020 from the United States. Each household will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire, online, by phone, or by mail, between March 12-20.

The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to delimit the boundaries of Congressional, state legislative, and school districts.

%MINIFYHTML25b6bb538dd688947102624053c0ccfb11% %MINIFYHTML25b6bb538dd688947102624053c0ccfb12%

The City of Detroit started a #BeCountedDetroit campaign for residents to help make sure every Detroiter is counted in the 2020 census.

Here are 10 reasons to count according to the city of Detroit:

2. Detroit hospitals and clinics received nearly $ 3 billion in Medicaid funds in 2017 to treat Detroit residents. Funding is based on the census count. #BeCountedDetroit – City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

4. In 2018, Detroit received $ 104 billion in 2018 for Title 1 educational grants for tutoring, textbooks, and other programs due to the Census. #BeCountedDetroit – City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

6. Your Earl Also Supports Funding for Head Start for Children! This means financing for children under the age of 4. #BeCountedDetroit pic.twitter.com/s9D1QSj7zJ – City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

8. Food assistance for our communities and neighborhoods will depend on the funds received from your account! #BeCountedDetroit – City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

10. Families are directly affected by an accurate census count. #BeCountedDetroit pic.twitter.com/n6xRH2QnVb – City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2020

For more information about, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.