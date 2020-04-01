Here are 10 reasons why it matters – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Here are 10 reasons why it matters - CBS Detroit
(DETROIT Up News Info) – April 1 is National Census Day.

The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five United States territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to the Census website 2020 from the United States. Each household will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire, online, by phone, or by mail, between March 12-20.

The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to delimit the boundaries of Congressional, state legislative, and school districts.

%MINIFYHTML25b6bb538dd688947102624053c0ccfb11%%MINIFYHTML25b6bb538dd688947102624053c0ccfb12%

The City of Detroit started a #BeCountedDetroit campaign for residents to help make sure every Detroiter is counted in the 2020 census.

Here are 10 reasons to count according to the city of Detroit:

For more information about, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML25b6bb538dd688947102624053c0ccfb13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here