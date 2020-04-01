Healthy-looking people transmit coronavirus, more studies say

NY – More evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are spreading to people without clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic.

A study by researchers in Singapore and published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA He is the latest to estimate that around 10% of new coronavirus infections can be caused by people infected with the virus but experiencing no symptoms.

In response to recent studies, the CDC changed the way it defined the risk of infection for Americans. The agency's new guide, also released Wednesday, targets people who don't have symptoms but who were exposed to people with known or suspected infections. Basically it says that anyone can be considered a carrier, whether they have symptoms or not.

According to experts, that reinforces the importance of social distancing and other measures designed to stop the spread.

"You have to be really proactive to reduce contacts between people who seem perfectly healthy," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin who studied coronavirus transmission in different countries.

The new study focused on 243 coronavirus cases reported in Singapore from mid-January to mid-March, including 157 among people who had not traveled.

The researchers found that so-called pre-symptomatic people triggered infections in seven different disease groups, accounting for about 6% of locally acquired cases.

An earlier study in Hubei province, China, where the virus was first identified, suggested that more than 10% of transmissions may have occurred before patients who spread the virus have developed symptoms.

Researchers are also studying the possibility that "asymptomatic,quot; people who are infected but never develop clear symptoms trigger additional cases, and "post-symptomatic,quot; people who became ill appear to be recovering, but may still be contagious.

It is unclear how many new infections are caused by each type of these potential spread, said Meyers, who was not involved in the Singapore study but was part of a previous one focused on China.

CDC officials say they have been investigating asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections, but the studies are not complete.

In the first months of the pandemic, health officials based their response on the belief that most of the spread came from people who sneezed or coughed up drops containing the virus.

