Health official orders Fulton County residents to shelter in place: violators could be fined up to $ 1,000 or up to 12 months in jail

Many local officials are cracking down on trying to limit the number of people in public during this time. Health officials in Georgia made a new request in Fulton County regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to WSBTV, an order published in the Fulton County Board of HealthThe website states that "all Fulton County residents are ordered to remain in their place of residence,quot; with exceptions. Those who violate the order could face fines of up to $ 1,000 and / or up to 12 months in prison for crime.

Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, acting director of Fulton Health, said Tuesday: "I hope this Administrative Order will enhance our efforts to keep Fulton County residents safe and help flatten the COVID-19 curve."

The essential purposes that are protected include:

Activities related to your health, that of a family member or a pet.

Activities to obtain services and supplies.

Outdoor activity as long as people are six feet away, which is out of reach of drops that could transmit the virus.

Work for essential businesses

Caring for someone medically fragile

Activity for an essential function of government

Homeless people are, of course, exempt from the consequences.

The administrative order also:

Strongly encourages people who are medically fragile, as they are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, and sick people to stay in their home as much as possible, except when necessary to seek medical care.

Instruct anyone with CDC-recognized symptoms as indicators of COVID-19 to enter public buildings, restaurants, stores, public transportation facilities, and all other areas where the public enters or exits.

It prohibits all public and private meetings of any number of people that occur outside of a single home or dwelling unit, except for the limited purposes expressly permitted herein.

County residents are encouraged to take this Administrative Order seriously. Violations of this Order will constitute a misdemeanor and subject the offender to penalties and fines of up to $ 1,000 and / or up to 12 months in prison for a crime.

Like us previously Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, also reportedly spoke of distributing fines to those who refuse to practice social distancing. According to reports, the call will range from $ 250 to $ 500.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/health-official-orders-fulton-county-residents-shelter-place/SCZK2BS2ZNC4LM3FAVM2UYTICI/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94