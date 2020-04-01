Hazel Park man accused of strangling his wife and sleeping with her body – Up News Info Detroit

A Hazel Park man has been prosecuted and charged for murdering his wife Monday in Hazel Park District Court, before Justice Nadine Hatten. He is in jail with a $ 3.5 million dollar bond.

Jeff Charles Sherwood is accused of strangling his wife, Susan Louise Klepsch, 64, to death.

According to the Royal Oak Daily Tribune, Hazel Park Police Chief Brian Bucholz said a couple who knew the couple called the police after not hearing from them for a while. They entered the house and found the suspect in bed with his wife, who appeared to be sleeping. Jeff Charles Sherwood seemed inconsistent. They went out and called the police.

Police and firefighters responded, found Susan Klepsch's body in bed, and arrested Charles Sherwood. According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Chief Bucholz said he was "acting lethargic." Sherwood continued that he took large amounts of aspirin and found cuts to his arms and neck in a possible attempt to commit suicide.

Apparently Susan Klepsch accused her husband of cheating on her, an argument ensued and he attacked her. Strangling her to death. An autopsy performed by the Oakland County medical examiner found that the death was a blunt force homicide to the head and neck. It appears that she was lying in her bed, deceased for about a week before neighbors and police arrived.

The couple married in 2018. There was a domestic violence call in November 2019 to which the police responded.

The Royal Oak Tribune wrote: Sherwood is charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to return to court on April 7, for a probable cause hearing to determine whether he will seek or waive his right to a preliminary examination hearing on the evidence against him. Sherwood could be facing life in prison

A report from The Royal Oak Daily Tribune contributed to this report.