Harry Potter fans receive a magical gift from J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling it is helping children everywhere to become magicians.
Inspired by recent school closings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous author announced the launch of Harry Potter At Home, a free online hub that will provide kids with magical educational fun while on the go.
"Parents, teachers, and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we're locked up may need a bit of magic, so I'm thrilled to launch http://harrypotterathome.com," Rowling said in a tweet.
Made in collaboration with Scholastic and Bloomsbury, the digital platform gives children access to the magic of Hogwarts while "casting a banishment spell on boredom,quot; with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos, and more.
Harry Potter At Home will also connect fans to the wizarding world with various Harry Potterinspired features, such as being tidy in your Hogwarts home. To join the fun, fans simply sign up at harrypotterathome.com and will be ordered right away.
"The Harry Potter Home Center aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy stories, as well as toast a little. of joy and entertainment to the whole family. "read the website. "But the center is also a place for those of you who have loved Harry Potter for decades: a place for you to feel the heat of the fire in the Gryffindor common room or a much-needed hug from Mrs. Weasley."
But the magic does not stop there. In addition, Rowling also announced that Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone Audiobooks will have free access to Audible Stories and OverDrive throughout the month of April.
In a statement to Good morning americaRowling said: "The teachers, parents and caregivers who work to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we are all locked up deserve a bit of magic. I hope these initiatives give children, and even adults, a happy distraction during your forced stay at home. "
During this period of social distancing, various organizations have created digital educational programs for children. After announcing the temporary closure of its facilities, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden launched its Home Safari Facebook Live series for all its young animal enthusiasts. For her inaugural episode, fan-favorite zoo member Fiona the hippo It helped start a fun-filled tour of their habitat.
