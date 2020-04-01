Harry Potter fans receive a magical gift from J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling it is helping children everywhere to become magicians.

Inspired by recent school closings in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the famous author announced the launch of Harry Potter At Home, a free online hub that will provide kids with magical educational fun while on the go.

"Parents, teachers, and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we're locked up may need a bit of magic, so I'm thrilled to launch http://harrypotterathome.com," Rowling said in a tweet.

Made in collaboration with Scholastic and Bloomsbury, the digital platform gives children access to the magic of Hogwarts while "casting a banishment spell on boredom,quot; with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos, and more.

Harry Potter At Home will also connect fans to the wizarding world with various Harry Potterinspired features, such as being tidy in your Hogwarts home. To join the fun, fans simply sign up at harrypotterathome.com and will be ordered right away.