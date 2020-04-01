Grocery stores expected to get busier as WIC benefits replenish – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – April 1 marks a much-needed relief for families who depend on government programs to buy fresh food at the supermarket. There is a call on social media for shoppers to prioritize these families as stores are expected to be busier than normal.

The first of the month is the day that beneficiaries of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) receive a reload of their benefits.

With the coronavirus outbreak, grocery stores have seen empty shelves as residents stock up to stay at home.

This is why people on social media ask shoppers to make room for low-income families who had to wait for their WIC funds to be replenished before buying food, especially during these difficult times.

A couple of Dallas City Council members have echoed this call.

In March, the WIC program received an increase in funding and flexibility after $ 500 million went to state agencies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the City of Dallas did not issue an official statement to buyers, it did make a Facebook post that said:

While it is true that WIC participants recharge their benefits on the first day of each month, they can use those benefits any day and are not restricted to purchasing on certain days or at certain times. Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the state has relaxed some of the specific criteria related to WIC food packages to provide more choice for participants and make shopping quicker and easier right now. hard. Participants with questions about eligible foods or program criteria are encouraged to call the City of Dallas WIC program at 214-670-7200.

In-person office visits are closed due to the coronavirus, but Dallas will offer WIC benefits over the phone until the end of April.