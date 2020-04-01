Home Local News Greeley meatpacking plant workers scream after coronavirus confirmed among employees

Several hundred workers at JBS USA's Greeley meat processing plant suspended work on Monday because a handful of cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed among employees.

About 500 people were laid off in the morning and another 400 did not go to work at night, said Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, a union representing about 3,000 JBS USA employees at the Greeley plant. .

Cameron Bruett, a JBS USA spokesman, said only 800 employees canceled the job on Monday. He said typical Monday absences have hovered around 500 since schools closed earlier this month, but that an additional 300 people were seen at home yesterday.

The increase in absences comes when at least six employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, Cordova said. The union is investigating why the hundreds of employees decided to stay home on Monday.

"I don't think it was a concerted effort by the workers to organize a protest," he said. "I absolutely believe that someone may have exposed them, or they are afraid, or maybe people are sick. I don't want to speculate until we get the information."

Plant employees speak 27 different languages, he said, which can delay communication. The union received the report on the mass cancellations on Tuesday morning.

The union is lobbying JBS USA, the Greeley-based beef and pork processing company, for more information on the cancellations, and is lobbying for additional protections for workers.

The company launched an increase in sanitation and disinfection efforts weeks ago, and began staggering shifts and breaks on Monday, Bruett said Tuesday. At some point this week, the company should have the ability to test employees for high temperatures. The plant also "promoted physical distance,quot; by setting up tents to give workers more space during lunch breaks, he said.

"The health and safety of our team members who provided food to us all during this unprecedented time remains our top priority," he said in a statement, adding that the company also awarded $ 600 bonuses to employees of plant.

Córdova said JBS has discussed distancing measures such as putting Plexiglass barriers between workers, but they have not yet been implemented.

"As they were preparing to prepare for all this, it just happened," he said.

Stock photo of Greeley Tribune

A car passes by the JBS packaging plant in Greeley.

