Greeley meatpacking plant workers scream after coronavirus confirmed among employees

Several hundred workers at JBS USA's Greeley meat processing plant suspended work on Monday because a handful of cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed among employees.

About 500 people were laid off in the morning and another 400 did not go to work at night, said Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, a union representing about 3,000 JBS USA employees at the Greeley plant. .

Cameron Bruett, a JBS USA spokesman, said only 800 employees canceled the job on Monday. He said typical Monday absences have hovered around 500 since schools closed earlier this month, but that an additional 300 people were seen at home yesterday.

The increase in absences comes when at least six employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, Cordova said. The union is investigating why the hundreds of employees decided to stay home on Monday.

"I don't think it was a concerted effort by the workers to organize a protest," he said. "I absolutely believe that someone may have exposed them, or they are afraid, or maybe people are sick. I don't want to speculate until we get the information."

Plant employees speak 27 different languages, he said, which can delay communication. The union received the report on the mass cancellations on Tuesday morning.

The union is lobbying JBS USA, the Greeley-based beef and pork processing company, for more information on the cancellations, and is lobbying for additional protections for workers.

The company launched an increase in sanitation and disinfection efforts weeks ago, and began staggering shifts and breaks on Monday, Bruett said Tuesday. At some point this week, the company should have the ability to test employees for high temperatures. The plant also "promoted physical distance,quot; by setting up tents to give workers more space during lunch breaks, he said.

"The health and safety of our team members who provided food to us all during this unprecedented time remains our top priority," he said in a statement, adding that the company also awarded $ 600 bonuses to employees of plant.

Córdova said JBS has discussed distancing measures such as putting Plexiglass barriers between workers, but they have not yet been implemented.

"As they were preparing to prepare for all this, it just happened," he said.

The plant employs 1,000 to 1,500 workers per shift, and social distancing at work is difficult because many employees work in tight spaces and use the same break room, Cordova said. The union is pushing for employees to receive personal protective equipment and is asking the company to identify the areas where infected employees worked to determine how widespread the new coronavirus is on the premises.

Eric Aakko, a spokesman for the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, said Tuesday that county health officials were unable to confirm or deny confirmed cases related to the JBS plant.

Weld County has at least 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has seen nine deaths, according to the agency. There are more than 2,600 cases in the state.

The Greeley meat processing plant is an essential business under the state's order to stay home because it is part of the food supply chain. But Cordova said workers at the plant were not included in the recent rules issued by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, which guaranteed up to four days of paid sick leave to workers in some essential industries if they suspect they have contracted COVID. -19. The rules cover supermarket and restaurant workers, but not food processing employees, Cordova said.

"What the company is doing is that if someone tests positive, they are paying them full wages," he said. "The problem is that there is not enough evidence."