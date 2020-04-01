Governor Newsom Unveils Hotline to Keep Seniors Connected – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the launch of an initiative for older residents to stay connected while staying at home during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The state is partnering with AARP, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Lung Association, and other groups to simplify existing senior outreach programs and establish a hotline to help seniors answer questions and direct them to services. support.

The senior hotline is (833) 544-2374. Newsom said California is also partnering with the 2-1-1 Essential Community Services Hotline to help connect people to needed services.

“We are now reconstituting all of those programs and building capacity and partnership to significantly increase our connectivity with our older adults to verify not only food and drug-related wellness controls, but also the deep anxiety felt by people who feel isolated at home. and lonely people. they feel at home not connected to the outside world, eager for their lives and that of their loved ones, "Newsom said.

According to the state Department of Aging, there are 5.7 million Californians over the age of 65. Of these, an estimated one million live alone.

“It is up to us to verify with the largest generation, the people who have brought us the most vibrant middle class and have obviously done so much for all of us. We have a unique obligation to do more for them. "

The "stay home,quot;. Save lives. The "Check In,quot; campaign urges all Californians to reach out to their older neighbors with a call, text message, or a physical distance call to make sure they are all right. Additionally, the state is urging local nonprofit and religious organizations to call to verify all older Californians in their networks.

"Social isolation can be difficult for older Californians even in the best of times," said Kim McCoy Wade, director of the California Department of Aging in a prepared statement. “We have to help older Californians feel connected, and we have to make sure that we all have access to needed services at this time. This work will save lives. "