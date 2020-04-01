Governor Abbott, AG Paxton Offers Guidance to Local Governments on Religious Services – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton provided guidance to local governments and the public on regulations involving religious services, hours before the governor's new state order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. from Thursday.

The Governor's Coronavirus Emergency Order and the orders of some North Texas cities and counties conflict with each other over religious services.

Under the governor's order, whenever possible, houses of worship should broadcast their services via audio or video.

But the order makes exceptions for those who cannot and allows services within the church as long as they follow strict CDC guidelines and the governor's orders.

They include groups of no more than ten, that each person is six feet away, which is the proper social distance, and that they tell church employees and sick members to stay home.

Some cities and counties only allow religious services to be broadcast via audio, video, and conference call.

On Wednesday, the pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Frisco, Brandon Burden, asked the city to change its emergency order to comply with Governor Abbott's new state restrictions.

Hours later, the city said it will comply.

That paves the way for the church to have a drive-in service, where parishioners can go to the church parking lot and stay in their own vehicles and listen to the sermon through an FM transmitter.

This was not allowed under the previous city order.

Hiram Sasser, Executive General Counsel of the First Liberty Institute represents the church.

"Although no one is interacting with each other in an entry stage, I think people feel better at least when they can see through the glass in other cars," he said. "They may feel that they are part of a larger community rather than being isolated in their homes."

Sasser said cities were trying to do the right thing but that churches faced "uneven and adverse impact."

Sasser said they want to make sure everyone can be safe without violating the First Amendment.

"Our entire goal was to make sure that cities are trying to do this, that they are doing it well, and that all churches are complying with CDC guidelines and the governor's order," he said.

Members of the Dallas City Council sought legal advice on the City Attorney's Governor's order during an executive session.

But when the council members returned to the open session, they did not discuss it.

Mayor Eric Johnson's emergency order reflects that implemented by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

It does not allow services in the church, only those that are transmitted by audio, video or teleconference.

Not a word Wednesday night about the status of the city order.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Jenkins said he had encouraged houses of worship that don't have the technology to reach out to larger churches to see if they can provide help.

Cities and counties may impose additional restrictions as long as they do not conflict with Governor Abbott's orders.

