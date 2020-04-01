Global technology spending: Coronavirus can reduce global corporate technology spending by 4.1% in 2020: Survey – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML211f4b38a0b2b1489ea6c4270b2b775c11% %MINIFYHTML211f4b38a0b2b1489ea6c4270b2b775c12%

According to the latest surveys by US-based Enterprise Technology Research (ETR). Global companies whose revenues have been affected during the coronavirus pandemic plan to reduce technology spending this year by as much as 4.1%.

But that projected drop in tech budgets would be less than initially feared because many companies actually intend to speed up spending to support thousands of employees who now have to work from home, as most governments across the globe the world ordered national lockouts.

Corporate revenue has been affected by broken supply chains, lower consumer and business demand, and productivity losses with the majority of employees working from home.

The consequences of the virus outbreak will cause a 3.7% to 4.1% cut in IT spending by 2020, according to this month's ETR survey of approximately 1,300 global chief information officers and other executives. of high technology.

ETR regularly polls large numbers of CIOs and other top technology executives about spending intentions.

At the start of the year, global technology officials planned to increase spending by 4% in 2020.

Sagar Kadakia, research director at ETR, told Reuters in an interview that, considering that the pandemic has devastated the global economy amid a global shutdown and the evaporation of consumer demand, the decline in technology spending has not It was as bad as many initially thought.

That was because various organizations indicated an increase in spending on technology as they increased their "work from home,quot; infrastructure, from a 1% to more than 30% increase in their annual IT budget, Kadakia added.

About 21% of organizations in the ETR survey so far have indicated an increase in spending due to the virus.

Global companies that have indicated their intentions to increase spending include those in health, education and finance.

"With a move toward more remote work, we are transferring some expenses to mobile devices for users to work remotely," said an information security officer in the education sector in North America. He declined to be named because details about the survey participants are confidential.

"This increased our spending on laptops and tablets, but we are having trouble getting our vendors to introduce new devices quickly enough."

