Germany scores early against viruses

SEDAN – Late last year, long before most people knew about the new coronavirus that is now sweeping the world, scientists in Germany took action to develop a test to detect the virus that causes an unusual respiratory illness in central China.

They had one in mid-January, and labs across the country were ready to start using it just weeks later, around the same time that Europe's most populous country registered its first case.

"It was clear that if the epidemic spread from China, then we had to start testing," said Hendrik Borucki, a spokesman for Bioscientia Healthcare, which operates 19 laboratories in Germany.

That quick work contrasts with delays and missteps in other countries. Coupled with Germany's large number of intensive care beds and its first measures of social distancing, it could explain one of the most interesting puzzles of the COVID-19 pandemic: why people with the virus in Germany currently seem to be dying to much lower rates than in neighboring countries.

The numbers are remarkable: As confirmed cases in Germany topped 71,000, the death toll on Wednesday was 775, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. In contrast, Italy has reported almost 106,000 infections and more than 12,400 deaths, while Spain has more than 96,000 cases, with more than 8,400 deaths.

France has four times more virus deaths than Germany and Britain has twice as many, despite both countries having fewer reported infections.

There may be many factors at play, but experts said from the start that rapid and widespread testing gave Germany an advantage.

"The reason why we have so few deaths at the moment in Germany compared to the number of infected can largely be explained by the fact that we are doing a lot of laboratory diagnostics," said virologist Dr. Christian Drosten. , whose team developed the first test for the new virus at the Charité hospital in Berlin, established more than 300 years ago to treat victims of the plague.

He estimated that Germany is now capable of performing up to 500,000 tests per week.

Meanwhile, Spain evaluates between 105,000 and 140,000 people every week, around 20% to 30% of what Germany is capable of. Italy conducted around 200,000 tests in the past week, but that reflects a recent significant increase.

Early access to the test by the Drosten team is just one reason for Germany's advantage. Before the country registered its first case, the authorities agreed that the tests would be covered by its universal insurance system and would be available to all people with recent symptoms and trips to virus critical points or close contact with a confirmed case.

Still, Germany may not be as abnormal as it seems. The fact that Spain and Italy, which have seen much more intense outbreaks, are doing less testing indicates that many mild or asymptomatic cases are missing. That makes their death rates look worse than they are. But cases are also likely to be lacking in Germany, and experts say all the figures around the world underestimate the extent of the pandemic.

Limited evidence also means that the true spread of the virus is hidden in those countries, further fueling the outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness and lead to death.

Ensuring that these seriously ill patients can be treated appropriately is key to managing the outbreak and preventing deaths.

And there again, Germany has an advantage.

Italy has 8.6 beds in intensive care units per 100,000 people, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In comparison, Germany has 33.9 per 100,000 for a total of about 28,000, a number that the government wants to double.

"We are well prepared today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," said Dr. Uwe Janssens, who heads the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

Hospitals in the hardest hit areas of Italy are now overwhelmed by the burden of treating so many sick patients at once, contributing to the country's highest death toll in the world.

In the rare position of having beds to spare, German hospitals have welcomed dozens of patients from Italy and France. While that will allow German doctors and nurses to learn how to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients, it also reflects remarkable confidence in the country's ability to manage its outbreak at a time when many others are closing its borders.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control center, has suggested that strong measures imposed almost three weeks ago, including closing schools and restaurants, and then preventing more than two people from gathering outside, appear to have decreased. the rate of new infections.

Experts have regretted that many countries have taken similar measures too late.

Scientists advising the British government say important measures of social distancing are necessary before there are 0.2 deaths per 100,000 people. According to available data, albeit imperfect, Italy imposed its blockade four days after reaching that threshold, but Germany arrived a week before that level was reached.

Authorities stress that Germany is still at an early stage of its outbreak. But Dr. Sebastian Johnston, professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London, said that countries that intervene early with aggressive measures should in theory be able to avoid the tsunami of cases seen in Italy and Spain.

"We were fortunate to have had a lot of time to prepare," said Dr. Susanne Herold, a specialist in lung infections at Giessen University Hospital. For weeks, its staff has been installing new ICU beds, training in the use of ventilators, and planning an emergency scenario.

Amid cautious optimism, there are those who warn against complacency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is isolated after her doctor tested positive, resisted calls to loosen the closure. A senior government medical adviser, Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute, said he would also not rule out Germany's health system reaching its limit.

"This remains calm before the storm," Health Minister Jens Spahn said last week.

___

Associated Press writers Nicole Winfield in Rome and Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.

___

