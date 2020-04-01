Georgia's Kirby Smart is not a fan of the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; from Netflix

Kirby Smart has had enough tigers already, regardless of whether they come from LSU, Auburn, or Netflix.

The Georgia soccer coach admitted Tuesday that he is not a fan of "Tiger King," the latest Netflix sensation to hit the streaming service that has everyone talking.

The show, which focuses on Joe Exotic, her Oklahoma Zoo, her thin-toothed husband (s), and a crazy cat who may or may not have killed her grim, billionaire husband, hit Netflix on March 20. . Locked up at home, Smart had been searching for something on Netflix to watch; so he immersed himself in the much talked about series.

I was dying for shows to watch during quarantine, and I went through two episodes, I just couldn't do it, man. I couldn't bear it. And everyone keeps talking about it. My patience runs out. I'm looking for a little bit more plot, a little bit more … I don't know what the correct word is, but that's not my cup of tea, I'll just say that. I'm more of a & # 39; Ozark & ​​# 39; type.

To be fair, the show is not for everyone, especially for a guy like Smart, who values ​​plot and substance rather than RV park entertainment. There's certainly a healthy dose of Jerry Springer mixed in with a real crime, which sounds harmless on its surface but can be a little abrasive to watch. Case in point:

(Maybe someone can buy him a shirt later)?

The show, fully titled "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," has become a viral sensation as the world remains inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By the way, Carole did not kill her husband and fed him with her tigers. Don Lewis was absolutely a drug dealer.