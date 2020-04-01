George Ezra Offers Free Music for Kids' Online Workouts Amidst Coronavirus Blockade

%MINIFYHTML61ea62a40d064453feed1ec62cd7b23411% %MINIFYHTML61ea62a40d064453feed1ec62cd7b23412%

After fitness instructor Joe Wicks complained about having to conduct his impromptu lessons in silence, the & # 39; Budapest & # 39; singer You communicate to report that you are giving up your royalties.

George Ezra And her mother offered British fitness instructor Joe Wicks free use of her music for her online workouts for children missing school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicks' daily YouTube workouts have gone viral as he keeps Britain's youngsters fit while being forced to stay home due to blockades aimed at stopping the spread of the disease, Covid-19.

However, Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, complained that he had to silently conduct his impromptu lessons, as he was unable to pay for the music license due to his YouTube royalties from the program going to the National Service of Health of Great Britain.

On Tuesday, March 31, Ezra revealed that his mother, a teacher, had heard of the Wicks problem, prompting her son to call record company bosses to give up their own rights.

"My mother suggested that I offer Joe and the children my songs to use," she wrote on Instagram. "I got in touch with Joe and we made it happen. Best of all, all the royalties generated by the songs being used go directly to the NHS!"

"I would like to greatly thank Joe for being the world's physical trainer during all of this and an even greater thanks to my amazing mother and all the other amazing teachers in the country for all they are doing."

Wicks also thanked the pop star, saying during training on Tuesday: "Now listen, I have good news. I have huge thanks to George Ezra's mother, who is a teacher at the school, and George Ezra found out he had no music. so he gave me his permission to use his music in training today. "